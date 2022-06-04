ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Pregnancy center in Northeast DC vandalized: Police

By 7News Staff
WJLA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (7NEWS) — A pregnancy center in Northeast DC was vandalized on Friday, according...

wjla.com

Related
WJLA

MPD looking for man they say tried to kidnap boy outside Urban Outfitters in Georgetown

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a man they say tried to kidnap a boy near an Urban Outfitters in Georgetown on Tuesday. At approximately 2:32 p.m., the man police say is in his 20s engaged a boy in a conversation, then grabbed the victim and attempted to flee with him, police said. Family members of the victim gave chase. The suspect let the victim go then fled the scene.
GEORGETOWN, DC
WJLA

DC Wawa store closed, residents suspect ongoing shoplifting, violence as reason

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — It happened abruptly -- a sign appeared in the windows of the Wawa next door to the Columbia Heights Metro station, announcing it was closed. Many customers didn't even notice the sign and learned of the closing only after grabbing locked doors. One customer, William...
WJLA

Kaidyn Green, 9-year-old struck outside KIPP DC in December, dies

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Kaidyn Green, the 9-year-old who was struck by a vehicle while leaving KIPP D.C. on Dec. 10, has died, MPD said. Green was leaving the KIPP school in the 3300 block of Wheeler Road SE and headed toward a parent’s waiting car when he was struck, suffering a serious injury.
WUSA9

Woman shot outside McDonald's in Northwest, police say

WASHINGTON — A woman was shot while sitting in a car at a McDonald's restaurant parking lot in Northwest D.C., early Tuesday morning, the Metropolitan Police Department said. WUSA9 employees called D.C. police after hearing multiple gunshots near the news station, just before 4 a.m. around Wisconsin Avenue and...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Montgomery County Police suspends civilian police chief, department mum as to why: Sources

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department's first-ever civilian assistant police chief has been suspended, high-ranking law enforcement sources tell 7News. In June 2021, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) appointed Carmen Facciolo to the position. The county council formally confirmed Facciolo's appointment during a June...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS New York

Family desperately searching for Tijae Baker, Brooklyn woman missing after traveling to Washington, D.C.

NEW YORK - A family is desperately searching for answers in the disappearance of young woman from Brooklyn who hasn't been seen in more than a month. The mother of 23-year-old Tijae Baker says her daughter vanished after accepting a job offer online and traveling to another state. Her mother has been looking for her ever since. "My baby is out there, and traumatized and scared," Toquanna Baker told CBS2's Natalie Duddridge. Toquanna Baker hasn't seen her daughter since May 1. She says Tijae Baker took a bus from Wortman Avenue, where she lives, to Washington, D.C. for a weekend art job. "She just did...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5dc.com

3 juveniles arrested in connection with multiple armed carjackings in DC

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 15-year-old and two 16-year-old juvenile males have been arrested in connection with multiple armed carjackings that took place in D.C. on Saturday. DC Police say in the first incident, the suspects approached the victims seated in a car around 9:21 p.m. in the 2100 block of Champlain Street NW.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Shelter in place ends, man charged after Rockville resident reports man with gun in yard

ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — A shelter in place that was issued for a Rockville community was lifted just before midnight Tuesday, police said. Rockville officers canvassed the area of the Rose Hill Falls community and surrounding streets in the area of Great Falls Road after they received a call around 9:45 p.m. from a homeowner saying they saw someone with a gun in their backyard.
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Police arrest suspect who shot and killed a DC grandmother on Easter

WASHINGTON - An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a D.C. grandmother on Easter Sunday. Police say 37-year-old Morris Jones has been charged with first-degree murder while armed. Tiffany Wiggins, 38, was shot multiple times on Wisconsin Avenue near a gas station. Wiggins was a mother, grandmother,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDVM 25

One dead after driver fled traffic stop

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WDVM) — Police said that one person is dead after an individual fled a traffic stop early Wednesday morning. Police said that the driver fled the attempted traffic stop around 6:30 a.m. before crashing into an uninvolved car around White House Road and Pookey Way. The driver of that second car died […]
UPPER MARLBORO, MD

