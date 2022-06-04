ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Harlingen school district to review safety procedures

By Staff Report
Valley Morning Star
Valley Morning Star
 4 days ago
Local News

HARLINGEN — The Uvalde shooting has violated the feeling of security among Harlingen school children.

There’s a destabilizing of consciousness, a loss of belief, a distrust of the foreign as well as the familiar. Such a monstrosity as the slaughter of 19 school children falls beyond the outer limits of known reality and throws everything off balance.

This is terrifying in any instance, but such an incident occurring so close to home has had a fragmenting effect on the minds of local kids, many of whom say they no longer feel safe in school.

Superintendent Alicia Noyola wasn’t surprised.

“I think that’s a common response, especially on the heels of what they just saw,” she said. “I think all of us became very emotional as the result of all that, when we’re talking about young children.”

Noyola pointed out that the safety procedures are more than just running and hiding.

“There are some standard protocols that we practice with our students, but every situation is going to be potentially different,” she said. “I don’t think anybody can predict how something is going to roll out.”

One of those protocols, she said, is to retreat and hide in a room. But school safety is a complex activity with many parts, not all of which are public knowledge.

“I think in some ways we need to all do a better job of sharing with our students, our parents, our communities the various safety initiatives and protocols that we have,” she said. “But you always have to balance that with recognizing that you don’t share all the details because you’re also alerting the person that has an intention to harm. So, it’s always a balance in communication.”

Monstrosities like these, of course, prompt everyone to reassess their protocols. The question at this time, she said, is to determine if people have become too complacent in the consistent exercise of those protocols.

“You always want to make sure that you’re reassessing your protocols and looking at what opportunities become available,” she said. “It is not one singular safety measure that’s going to protect students and staff, it’s all the measures that you put in place happening simultaneously and with consistency.”

The Harlingen Police Department has worked closely with the school district for several years to ensure school safety, posting officers to provide security at some campuses.

However, even unformed officers must present their identification before they can enter campuses, said Harlingen Police Assistant Chief Miryam Anderson.

“What’s really neat is this,” she said. “If I go in uniform to an elementary school, I need to take my ID with me. I will need to present it, and they will have to give me a tag, even in uniform. I believe from what I’ve seen that the school district has very good measures.”

Noyola said the district has a safety committee which meets regularly to reevaluate processes and procedures. The district’s hiring of Danny Castillo three years ago to serve as director of emergency management of school safety has further strengthened safety procedures.

“I think that he has been a godsend,” Noyola said. “He was a former police chief, so he’s got a unique lens that we don’t often see in school systems. He leads all of our efforts here in the school district.”

Comments / 0

ValleyCentral

McAllen ISD adjusts summer program schedule

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen ISD Summer School program has begun and will implement safety protocols for all students. According to the district, McAllen city school parks will continue to follow the normal school day gate closure schedule. The following parks located at McAllen ISD will only be open to the public Monday through Friday […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron County Sheriff’s preparing for active shooter calls

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating an active shooter call at the Harlingen Annex on Monday. While no active shooter was found Sheriff Erica Garza tells ValleyCentral it takes these calls very seriously and is in constant preparation. “I think the response time was very well done by our […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KRGV

City of McAllen in need of lifeguards

The city of McAllen is in need of more lifeguards. The city has been experiencing a shortage of lifeguards since last summer. Some of them left when pools were closed during the pandemic. McAllen hopes to hire at least 40 lifeguards. The pay rate starts at $10.93 an hour. To...
MCALLEN, TX
myrgv.com

Police say Mercedes superintendent ‘interfered’ with abuse investigations

Mercedes ISD Superintendent Carolyn Mendiola was arrested for allegedly interfering with an investigation into an improper relationship between a teacher and a student, and Mercedes police say they are investigating more allegations of interference. Police arrested Mendiola last week for interfering with a sexual misconduct investigation in May amid a...
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

Operation Slowdown: Officers to increase lookout for speeding drivers

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department will be increasing officer presence to crack down on speeding drivers as a part of “Operation Slowdown.” In a partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), Mcallen PD will work with other Hidalgo County law enforcement agencies to participate in Operation Slowdown, according to a press […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Beto O'Rourke talks school safety during McAllen visit

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke campaigned in McAllen on Tuesday, focusing on school safety in the wake of the Uvalde shooting. Can't see the video? Click here. O’Rourke said he's looking to ban the sale of AR-15s and AK-47s. When asked what motivated him to confront Gov. Abbott two...
MCALLEN, TX
cw39.com

Beto O’Rourke speaks on gun reform in McAllen

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – ‘Beto’ O’rourke spoke in McAllen following the mass shooting in Uvalde addressing gun reform. A 19-year-old McAllen native spoke to the gubernatorial candidate about his experience with gun violence in school. “While attending college they arrested a professor at my school because...
MCALLEN, TX
Comments / 0

