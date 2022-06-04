ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Three indicted for allegedly stealing wire in Vicksburg

By Rachel Hernandez
VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Three people were indicted on malicious mischief charges for allegedly stealing telephone wire in Vicksburg.

Man accused of stealing cash register in Brookhaven

Vicksburg Daily News reported Christopher Hayes, 34, Amy Hearn, 28, and Joseph Smith, 34, are accused of cutting and stealing telephone wire for the copper content.

According to the newspaper, the wire is owned by AT&T and costs about $4,000 to replace.

