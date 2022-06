After four years of hard work, Jada Sayles was all set to graduate from Dillard University in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Saturday. However, there was a very special surprise in store for her instead. The star student went into labor and in the early hours of the morning, was admitted to the hospital. That day, she ended up celebrating two milestones: her graduation and the birth of her son. Sayles received a personal visit from Dillard University President Walter M. Kimbrough, who hand-delivered her bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice. She is now officially a mother and a fresh graduate, PEOPLE Magazine reports.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 15 DAYS AGO