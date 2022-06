The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing teen from the Fletcher area of Buncombe County. Aubrie Podlewski is age 17, approximately 5`5 ” weighing about 145 pounds. Aubrie also has long brown/blonde hair that reaches her mid back. She has blue eyes and three piercings on each ear with one of them being a cartilage piercing on her right ear. She was last seen wearing a white tank top with blue “boxer shorts” with white stars on them.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO