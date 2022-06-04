ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William & Lookalike Son Prince George, 8, Twin In Matching Blue Suits For Jubilee Event: Photos

Prince William and Prince George were a handsome pair at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Wales on Saturday, June 4. The heir to the British throne, 38, and his lookalike son, 8, were matching with their navy suits as they were joined by Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte for the big day in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years as monarch. The adorable royal family — sans the couple’s third child, Prince Louis met performers from the event and toured the grounds at Cardiff Castle.

The outing comes after reports that William and his brother Prince Harry were trying to mend their relationship with video chats and text messaging before they are reunited at their grandmother’s official Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The brothers haven’t exactly seen eye-to-eye since Harry’s explosive Oprah interview and decision with wife Meghan Markle to step back as senior royal members.

“The brothers needed time for everything to settle down,” the insider told The Mirror. “The family, including William, had been disappointed in the way Harry and Meghan chose to leave the royal family. But now there is a strong feeling that what happened is in the past and that they have moved on.”

The relationship building is happening ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s final celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee. Making history as the first British monarch to mark 70 years on the throne, the 96-year-old matriarch will celebrate the official date with a weekend of festivities, including Trooping the Colour, the lighting of Platinum Jubilee beacons, a service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral, the Derby at Epsom Downs, and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. In May, the Queen kicked off the party early with family, friends and fans at the Platinum Jubilee Celebration at Windsor Castle.

The last time the brothers reunited was at Kensington Palace in London on July 1, 2021 to attend the unveiling of a statue that honors their late mother Princess Diana. The visit came after Harry rushed back to England in April for the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip, who died early that month at the age of 99.

