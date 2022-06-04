ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free workshop helps people with cancer live with uncertainty

By Sharon Wren
 4 days ago

Gilda’s Club QuadCities is hosting a program for Spanish speakers in the Muscatine area called “Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Living with Uncertainty” on June 8 . This program focuses on helping cancer patients and caregivers understand the uncertainty that comes with a cancer diagnosis, how to cope with feelings of anxiety or depression and how to talk to their healthcare team about how they feel. Maria Ricaurte-Romza, LISW will present this workshop on Wednesday , June 8, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Office , 1601 Plaza Place in Muscatine.

“Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Living with Uncertainty”consolidates the vital resources available to people affected by cancer. Created by the cancer support community, this workshop includes a free copy of the booklet, “Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Living with Uncertainty”.

To register, please call 563-326-7504 or click here .

Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

