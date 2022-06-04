Free workshop helps people with cancer live with uncertainty
Gilda’s Club QuadCities is hosting a program for Spanish speakers in the Muscatine area called “Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Living with Uncertainty” on June 8 . This program focuses on helping cancer patients and caregivers understand the uncertainty that comes with a cancer diagnosis, how to cope with feelings of anxiety or depression and how to talk to their healthcare team about how they feel. Maria Ricaurte-Romza, LISW will present this workshop on Wednesday , June 8, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Office , 1601 Plaza Place in Muscatine.
“Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Living with Uncertainty”consolidates the vital resources available to people affected by cancer. Created by the cancer support community, this workshop includes a free copy of the booklet, “Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Living with Uncertainty”.
To register, please call 563-326-7504 or click here .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.
Comments / 0