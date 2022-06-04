PHOTOS: Record number of cyclists take part in Emporia’s UNBOUND Gravel race
By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
4 days ago
EMPORIA (KSNT) – More than 4,000 cyclists, from 44 countries , took off from Emporia Saturday morning participating in 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile races, as well as a grueling 350-mile race that will take more than 24 hours to complete.
Fans, family, and friends lined Commercial Street just before sunrise to watch the launch of the 250-mile race, shortly after that cyclists racing 100 miles crossed the starting line.
2022 Photo Gallery:
The UNBOUND Gravel race in Emporia will feature riders from 50 states and 48 countries, ranging in age from 10 to 89 years old, according to Jordan Titus of the UNBOUND Gravel Group.
Changes to the route had to be made at the last minute after heavy rains caused more than a few roads to flood over.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hunter Williams, age 21, of Emporia, was able to ride away from the competition at Unbound Gravel’s 200-mile gravel race in the Flint Hills, to take the top stop and be crowned winner of the single speed category. Williams and his coach Garret Seacat, head coach and owner of...
An Abilene resident has been named the new General Manager of Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina. Kasey Hanney of Abilene will follow current General Manager Susan Trafton when Trafton moves on to a new position in Loveland, Colorado. Hanney started her career at Ike’s Place in Abilene where...
Further details are coming to light after Monday’s fatal crash on the Kansas Turnpike northeast of Emporia. The crash happened shortly before 12:15 pm at mile marker 134, seven miles northeast of the Emporia tollgate and two miles northeast of the Emporia service exit. Kansas Highway Patrol Capt. John Lehnherr says the vehicle involved went off the highway and into a tree line, catching fire afterward. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Jesse Taylor says nearby trees were also on fire after the crash.
A Lawrence man was hurt in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike some 30 miles northeast of Emporia on Monday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 59-year-old Terrence Clark was southbound in Osage County and was passing another vehicle when the front left tire on his car failed. Clark’s car hit the center barrier wall and then hit the trailer of a semi driven by 50-year-old Gary Mims of Kansas City, Missouri, shortly after 2:30 pm.
EMPORIA (KSNT) – Six people died and 200 were injured in 1974 when a tornado came down out of the sky on June 8 and destroyed homes, a shopping center, a nursing home, and an apartment complex in Emporia. The National Weather Service rated the tornado an F4, that designation estimates winds could have been […]
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas hit a record high in gas prices on Wednesday. AAA reports the average price for unleaded gas is $4.56 per gallon. Meanwhile, the Capital City is among the cities with the lowest prices in Northeast Kansas at $4.51 per gallon - 2 cents higher than the AAA average.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Are you troubled by strange noises in the middle of the night? Do you experience feelings of dread in your basement or attic? Have you or any of your family ever seen a spook, specter or ghost? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then slap on your proton pack […]
EMPORIA (KSNT) – The City of Emporia is now accepting applications for interested buyers of a library whose roots are deeply embedded in the City’s history. The Emporia Public Library, located at 118 E. 6th St., has been a part of the City since 1869 and is recognized as the oldest library in Kansas that […]
Every county in the area received some rain overnight, with totals ranging from 0.06 of an inch in Republic County to 2 inches in Ellsworth County. At the Salina Regional Airport, 0.27 of an inch of rain was reported. In southeastern Salina, near the Eagle Radio Studios, 0.40 of an inch was recorded.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn University softball program is having a pitching and catching camp this week at Gahnstrom Field and the Indoor practice facility on the Washburn campus. The pitching and catching camp is open to players in all grades and is offered as a three-day camp or as a single-day session. It focuses […]
Last night I announced that I am retiring from my TV career on December 1, 2022. It was a very heavy, deeply emotional day. After the 10 p.m. newscast we were tracking a raging line of thunderstorm crossing the Nebraska/Kansas border north of Manhattan, Kansas. A Severe T-Storm Watch was issued for the KC metro area during the 10 p.m. newscast on KSHB-41. A line of thunderstorms approached KC at 1 a.m. Let's take a look:
Updated to clarify which western Kansas county the SUV was found in and what inmate was in Kansas. SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — One of three inmates that escaped from a Missouri jail last week stole an SUV in Salina and later ditched it in western Kansas. According to Salina Police Department (SPD) Captain Paul Forrester, […]
Overnight rainfall varied greatly across the area, from 0.02 of an inch 5 miles north-northwest of Cuba in Republic County to 3.75 inches 5.6 miles south of Gypsum in Saline County. At the Salina Regional Airport, 0.92 of an inch was reported. In southeast Salina, near the Eagle Radio studios,...
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Lake Shawnee is still unsafe, the Shawnee County Public Works Director told KSNT 27 News. Recent tests have shown that Lake Shawnee is still unsafe after waste was found in the lake five days ago. Infiltration and/or inflow from recent rains caused an unknown quantity of diluted waste to be released into […]
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was injured late Tuesday morning when she was hit by a car in a Manhattan parking lot, authorities said. The incident was reported around 11:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Poyntz Avenue. According to Riley County police, a 2016 Ford Edge hit...
Two Wichita residents were hurt in a crash northeast of Emporia on Friday night. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 37-year-old Orus Lane was northbound on the Kansas Turnpike about six miles south of the Admire-Council Grove exit when she swerved to miss a dead deer from a prior crash and hit the center barrier wall instead. The crash happened shortly before 10 pm.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A former Washburn University golfer and Topeka native has secured a spot in the U.S. Open after finishing top four in his qualifying round on Monday. Andrew Beckler shot rounds of 69 and 72 at the Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Maryland to finish three-under par and in a tie for third […]
LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is dead, and three children are injured after a crash that happened on the Kansas Turnpike Monday afternoon. According to Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Lieutenant John Lehnherr, troopers were notified of an erratic driver between Emporia and the Emporia service area. The driver has been identified as 31-year-old […]
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of an injury crash early Tuesday evening in North Topeka. The two-vehicle collision was reported around 5:39 p.m. at N.W. Gordon and Topeka Boulevard. The location is near the north end of the Topeka Boulevard Bridge. There was no...
Comments / 0