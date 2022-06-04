ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

PHOTOS: Record number of cyclists take part in Emporia’s UNBOUND Gravel race

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

EMPORIA (KSNT) – More than 4,000 cyclists, from 44 countries , took off from Emporia Saturday morning participating in 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile races, as well as a grueling 350-mile race that will take more than 24 hours to complete.

Fans, family, and friends lined Commercial Street just before sunrise to watch the launch of the 250-mile race, shortly after that cyclists racing 100 miles crossed the starting line.

2022 Photo Gallery:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=007ZOS_0g0e6tvi00
    More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0judx4_0g0e6tvi00
    More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rw3Fl_0g0e6tvi00
    More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=236Jf0_0g0e6tvi00
    More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42VpST_0g0e6tvi00
    More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hGFn4_0g0e6tvi00
    More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1id8tg_0g0e6tvi00
    More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MZCMC_0g0e6tvi00
    More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MeCHU_0g0e6tvi00
    More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LJsFh_0g0e6tvi00
    More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JtIFd_0g0e6tvi00
    More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f4FCH_0g0e6tvi00
    More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Rc0a_0g0e6tvi00
    More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k7IMg_0g0e6tvi00
    More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZuzXZ_0g0e6tvi00
    More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lYADz_0g0e6tvi00
    More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YSmKu_0g0e6tvi00
    More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pipUp_0g0e6tvi00
    More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45z9He_0g0e6tvi00
    More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iv3cP_0g0e6tvi00
    More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oOFYx_0g0e6tvi00
    More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42z0mt_0g0e6tvi00
    More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c78NJ_0g0e6tvi00
    More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rZ4ue_0g0e6tvi00
    More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CQzdz_0g0e6tvi00
    More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aPcSY_0g0e6tvi00
    More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D1EH5_0g0e6tvi00
    More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4357zC_0g0e6tvi00
    More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33KOaj_0g0e6tvi00
    More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PJBsA_0g0e6tvi00
    More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kBfEM_0g0e6tvi00
    More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/MIchael K. Dakota)

The UNBOUND Gravel race in Emporia will feature riders from 50 states and 48 countries, ranging in age from 10 to 89 years old, according to Jordan Titus of the UNBOUND Gravel Group.

Changes to the route had to be made at the last minute after heavy rains caused more than a few roads to flood over.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RDsl5_0g0e6tvi00
    More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/Michael K. Dakota)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vKZF1_0g0e6tvi00
    More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/Michael K. Dakota)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DkEoK_0g0e6tvi00
    More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/Michael K. Dakota)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eXuDB_0g0e6tvi00
    More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/Michael K. Dakota)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aFGip_0g0e6tvi00
    More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/Michael K. Dakota)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dt88S_0g0e6tvi00
    More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/Michael K. Dakota)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VOKcy_0g0e6tvi00
    More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/Michael K. Dakota)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D0ef3_0g0e6tvi00
    More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/Michael K. Dakota)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MXKQj_0g0e6tvi00
    More than 4,000 cyclists from 44 countries participated in UNBOUND Gravel Saturday, June 4 in Emporia. Racers took part in several events including a 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-mile race, as well as a grueling 350-mile race. (KSNT Photo/Michael K. Dakota)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia native wins single speed class at Unbound Gravel

Hunter Williams, age 21, of Emporia, was able to ride away from the competition at Unbound Gravel’s 200-mile gravel race in the Flint Hills, to take the top stop and be crowned winner of the single speed category. Williams and his coach Garret Seacat, head coach and owner of...
EMPORIA, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Abilene woman named General Manager of Tony’s Pizza Event Center

An Abilene resident has been named the new General Manager of Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina. Kasey Hanney of Abilene will follow current General Manager Susan Trafton when Trafton moves on to a new position in Loveland, Colorado. Hanney started her career at Ike’s Place in Abilene where...
KVOE

TURNPIKE CRASH: Children pulled away before fire engulfs SUV near Emporia

Further details are coming to light after Monday’s fatal crash on the Kansas Turnpike northeast of Emporia. The crash happened shortly before 12:15 pm at mile marker 134, seven miles northeast of the Emporia tollgate and two miles northeast of the Emporia service exit. Kansas Highway Patrol Capt. John Lehnherr says the vehicle involved went off the highway and into a tree line, catching fire afterward. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Jesse Taylor says nearby trees were also on fire after the crash.
KVOE

Lawrence man hurt after Kansas Turnpike crash in Osage County

A Lawrence man was hurt in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike some 30 miles northeast of Emporia on Monday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 59-year-old Terrence Clark was southbound in Osage County and was passing another vehicle when the front left tire on his car failed. Clark’s car hit the center barrier wall and then hit the trailer of a semi driven by 50-year-old Gary Mims of Kansas City, Missouri, shortly after 2:30 pm.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Emporia, KS
Emporia, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
KSNT News

June 8, a deadly anniversary for tornados in NE Kansas

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Six people died and 200 were injured in 1974 when a tornado came down out of the sky on June 8 and destroyed homes, a shopping center, a nursing home, and an apartment complex in Emporia. The National Weather Service rated the tornado an F4, that designation estimates winds could have been […]
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Kansas gas prices hit record high Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas hit a record high in gas prices on Wednesday. AAA reports the average price for unleaded gas is $4.56 per gallon. Meanwhile, the Capital City is among the cities with the lowest prices in Northeast Kansas at $4.51 per gallon - 2 cents higher than the AAA average.
KSNT News

Topeka gaming bar holds ‘Ghostbusters’ night

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Are you troubled by strange noises in the middle of the night? Do you experience feelings of dread in your basement or attic? Have you or any of your family ever seen a spook, specter or ghost? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then slap on your proton pack […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

FOR SALE: Historic Carnegie Library in Emporia up for grabs

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The City of Emporia is now accepting applications for interested buyers of a library whose roots are deeply embedded in the City’s history. The Emporia Public Library, located at 118 E. 6th St., has been a part of the City since 1869 and is recognized as the oldest library in Kansas that […]
EMPORIA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unbound#Cyclist#Ksnt Photo#Unbound Gravel
Salina Post

Additional rainfall overnight across the area

Every county in the area received some rain overnight, with totals ranging from 0.06 of an inch in Republic County to 2 inches in Ellsworth County. At the Salina Regional Airport, 0.27 of an inch of rain was reported. In southeastern Salina, near the Eagle Radio Studios, 0.40 of an inch was recorded.
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

Washburn Softball holds summer pitching and catching camp

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn University softball program is having a pitching and catching camp this week at Gahnstrom Field and the Indoor practice facility on the Washburn campus. The pitching and catching camp is open to players in all grades and is offered as a three-day camp or as a single-day session.  It focuses […]
TOPEKA, KS
kshb.com

Weather Blog - Tornado strikes KC around 1:30 am

Last night I announced that I am retiring from my TV career on December 1, 2022. It was a very heavy, deeply emotional day. After the 10 p.m. newscast we were tracking a raging line of thunderstorm crossing the Nebraska/Kansas border north of Manhattan, Kansas. A Severe T-Storm Watch was issued for the KC metro area during the 10 p.m. newscast on KSHB-41. A line of thunderstorms approached KC at 1 a.m. Let's take a look:
KANSAS CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Sports
Salina Post

Overnight rainfall ranges from 0.02 of an inch to 3.75 inches

Overnight rainfall varied greatly across the area, from 0.02 of an inch 5 miles north-northwest of Cuba in Republic County to 3.75 inches 5.6 miles south of Gypsum in Saline County. At the Salina Regional Airport, 0.92 of an inch was reported. In southeast Salina, near the Eagle Radio studios,...
KSNT News

Still unsafe, public warned to keep out of Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Lake Shawnee is still unsafe, the Shawnee County Public Works Director told KSNT 27 News. Recent tests have shown that Lake Shawnee is still unsafe after waste was found in the lake five days ago. Infiltration and/or inflow from recent rains caused an unknown quantity of diluted waste to be released into […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Woman hit by car Tuesday in Manhattan parking lot

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was injured late Tuesday morning when she was hit by a car in a Manhattan parking lot, authorities said. The incident was reported around 11:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Poyntz Avenue. According to Riley County police, a 2016 Ford Edge hit...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Washburn grad qualifies for U.S. Open

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A former Washburn University golfer and Topeka native has secured a spot in the U.S. Open after finishing top four in his qualifying round on Monday. Andrew Beckler shot rounds of 69 and 72 at the Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Maryland to finish three-under par and in a tie for third […]
TOPEKA, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Update: Woman identified in deadly Kansas Turnpike crash

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is dead, and three children are injured after a crash that happened on the Kansas Turnpike Monday afternoon. According to Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Lieutenant John Lehnherr, troopers were notified of an erratic driver between Emporia and the Emporia service area. The driver has been identified as 31-year-old […]
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Crews responding to crash early Tuesday evening in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of an injury crash early Tuesday evening in North Topeka. The two-vehicle collision was reported around 5:39 p.m. at N.W. Gordon and Topeka Boulevard. The location is near the north end of the Topeka Boulevard Bridge. There was no...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy