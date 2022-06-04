ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SILVER ALERT: DANIEL JAMES DEWEY

knoxfocus.com
 4 days ago

A Silver Alert has been issued on behalf of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office for Daniel James Dewey. Daniel is a...

www.knoxfocus.com

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Authorities looking for missing Knoxville highschooler

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are looking for a missing Knoxville high school student. Teenager Deontae Peak goes to Central High School and was last seen on Monday, officials said. They also said he may be staying with friends whose parents don’t know he is a runaway.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD: Body found near Kingston Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man’s body was found in the woods near Kingston Pike and Mabry Hood Road on Tuesday evening at around 5:15 p.m, according to Knoxville Police Department officials. KPD officers said they spoke with the witness who found the body when they arrived on the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daniel James#The Knox County Sheriff#Black Oak Baptist Church#Oldmaynardville Pike#Tbi
wvlt.tv

Endangered Child Alert issued for East Tennessee teen

DUNLAP, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 15-year-old East Tennessee girl Sunday. Police said 15-year-old Allie Marie Dunn went missing from the Lewis Chapel area of Sequatchie County and was reported missing late Sunday night, June 5, 2022. Lewis Chapel is...
DUNLAP, TN
WTVC

1 child dies, 3 injured in fire at Tennessee home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — One child died and three others were in critical condition following a fire that destroyed a home in East Tennessee, officials said. The Knoxville Fire Department said crews responded Monday afternoon to a report of a blaze with people trapped and arrived to find heavy flames coming from the back of the residence, news outlets reported. The first crews were pushed back from the fire when they attempted entry, but were eventually able to get inside, fire officials said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

THP: 6 injured after wreck in Roane County involving ambulance

At approximately 7:20 pm Monday evening, a Putnam County EMS Ambulance was involved in a motor vehicle accident with another vehicle on Interstate 40 in Roane County around the 343 west bound mile marker. Preliminary reports indicate the PCEMS crew and others involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

EAST KNOXVILLE SHOOTING UNDER INVESTIGATION BY KPD

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a gunshot victim on Riverside Drive Friday afternoon, according to a tweet from department officials. KPD representatives later provided an incident report, where they said that the shooting happened at Holston Oaks Apartments. Upon arrival, officers reportedly...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Oak Ridge lifeguards save 5-year-old girl

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge lifeguards saved a five-year-old girl that almost drowned Saturday, according to a release from city representative Eric Ault. The incident happened at the Outdoor Municipal Pool, the release said. The girl was unconscious and not breathing when the lifeguards got her out of the water, but began coughing up water and breathing on her own after three rounds of CPR.
OAK RIDGE, TN
993thex.com

Sheriff: Woman in East Tennessee found dead with ‘numerous dog bites’

East Tennessee investigators are attributing the death of a woman to an attack by a family dog. Sevier County officials announced the death of 70-year-old Debbie Boyd who was found dead at a home in Seymour and had suffered numerous dog bites. Officers observed two large Rottweilers in a fenced-in...
SEYMOUR, TN
WBIR

Grainger County paramedic charged with assault while on the job

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. — In late May, Rutledge police arrested Jason Pelham and charged him with assault. Pelham was a paramedic with Grainger County EMS. Angela Taylor said she got a call about her father, who had a seizure on May 25. She went to her dad's house and asked the ambulance driver if she could check on her father in the back of the truck.
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
bbbtv12.com

ANDERSON COUNTY MURDER DEFENDANT PLEADS GUILTY

Clinton, Tennessee – Today, Christy Comer, age 41, plead guilty to the murder of J.C. Copeland in the Anderson County Criminal Court and was remanded to the custody of the Tennessee Department of Corrections. J.C. Copeland was an 83-year-old man who resided in the City of Rocky Top. In the overnight hours of August 30, 2018, Christy Comer made the decision to rob him to get money for methamphetamine. She told authorities that she had chosen the victim because she believed he would be an easy target. Mr. Copeland was then murdered and his body hidden under his porch. Comer stated to authorities, after she was apprehended, that among the items she had stolen from the victim was a DVD player that she sold for $10 worth of methamphetamine.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD: Traffic stop leads to identity theft, drug and weapon charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville Police Department traffic stop led to several charges, including identity theft, drug and weapons charges, a release from KPD officials said. The incident happened around 1:45 Monday afternoon. Officers reportedly stopped a Ford SUV on Kenner Avenue near Taylor Homes Road for a traffic...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East TN authorities locate man last seen near closed Greyhound station

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers shared that a missing man who was last seen near the former Greyhound bus station in Knoxville was found. Previously, on April 16, Bryan Metelski, 21, was picked up in Illinois by an Outreach program in Kodak, according to officials. After three days, he reportedly wanted to leave; therefore, officials said program officials dropped him off at the previous Greyhound bus station, located at 100 East Magnolia Avenue.

Comments / 0

Community Policy