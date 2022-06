We have all been pranked in our lives but some pranks can make you cry. You won’t believe that someone as great as Virat Kohli was also tricked by his colleagues during his formative years, forcing him to break down into tears, his former Delhi teammate and friend Pradeep Sangwan has revealed. Virat Kohli is currently experiencing a prolonged slump in form and has now gone more than 100 games without a hundred in all formats of the game. His last century in any form of cricket came back in a Test match against Bangladesh in November 2019.

SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO