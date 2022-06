“West Virginia Women in Baseball” was the lesson for the Horner CEOS Club for their May meeting. Mida Peterson lesson leader shared information on three women that made their mark in professional baseball. Marcenia Stone was born in 1921 in Bluefield and by the age of 16 was playing on a men’s traveling team the Twin City Colored Giants. Rose Gacioch was born in Wheeling 1915 played on the Ranger Girls team in the Midwest. Mary Lou Kolanko was born in Weirton in 1932 and played for Springfield and Peoria.

HORNER, WV ・ 11 HOURS AGO