KPD: Kingsport McDonald’s bomb threat cleared, source of threat remains under investigation

UPDATE: The Kingsport Police Department has stated that their investigation into the threat will be concluding soon.

Patton states “nothing was substantiated to give any credibility to the threat,” but that the investigation into the source of the threat remains active.

The “avoid the area” directive has been lifted as of approximately 5:50 p.m.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. ( WJHL ) – Authorities with the Kingsport Police Department are “strongly encouraging” citizens to avoid the area near McDonald’s located at 1620 East Stone Drive out of an abundance of caution due to a bomb threat.

“So far, nothing has been substantiated to give any credibility to the threat; however it remains under active investigation,” according to Patton.

As of around 4:45 p.m., KPD says citizens are still being strongly urged to stay away.

McDonald’s received the anonymous phone call bomb threat at around 2 p.m., according to Tom Patton with the KPD.

