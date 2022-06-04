Gary Brown's emotional "Celebration of Life."

Williamsport, Pa. — A Celebration of Life was held today on the Williamsport Area High School's football field for former NFL star and Williamsport native Gary Brown.

Hundreds of people paid their respects on a gorgeous Saturday afternoon, sharing smiles, laughs, stories, and tears about a player and a person who meant so much to his hometown.

The list of speakers clearly displayed the influence Brown had throughout his football life. Former teammates such as Greg Walker (Williamsport) and Terry Smith (Penn State), former coaching colleagues Alvis Whitted (Wisconsin) and Kyle Valero (Dallas Cowboys), and even other famous coaches such as Frank Girardi (Lycoming) or Jay Paterno (Penn State), each paid their respects and echoed similar characteristics of Brown; energetic, positive, and an infectious smile.

What's most impressive was, it didn't matter at what level, or at what age, Brown impacted these people lives. Raymond Brooks played under Brown while he coached at Williamsport High School, and Demarco Murray played under Brown for the Dallas Cowboys, but both players spoke significantly more about Brown's impact on them as a person, than his impact on them as a player.

The ceremony lasted an hour, and saw other football greats scattered on the field. Former Penn State legend Blair Thomas, current New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, and current Dallas Cowboy superstar Ezekiel Elliott all were in attendance to pay their respects to Brown.

However, with all the celebrities and football greats, the ceremony was bookended by two speakers who epitomized how those who knew him, will remember Brown.

Starting with longtime friend and junior high coach Steve Dewar and ending with Brown's eldest daughter, Malena, who brought the entire crowd to tears, the sentiment of "great friend" and "devoted family man," was every bit as undeniable as was Brown's skill on the gridiron.

Walker summed it up perfectly, calling Brown a local Superman.

And while Brown's football career brought him tremendous success and national acclaim, all the while he remained "just the kid from Lycoming Street."

Brown was 52.

Brown's family has established The Gary L. Brown Jr. Legacy Scholarship Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.

The scholarship will support student athletes at Williamsport Area High School.

To make a contribution, visit https:/fcfpartnership.org/gb.