NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with University of North Carolina's Dr. Hanna Sanoff, who wrote a commentary about a promising rectal cancer trial. A tiny group of people with rectal cancer just experienced something of a miracle - their cancer simply vanished after an experimental treatment. In a very small trial, these patients took a drug called dostarlimab for six months, and in the end, every one of them saw their tumors disappear. Now, this trial was small - just 18 people - and there's still more to be learned about how the treatment worked. But some scientists say these kinds of results have never been seen in the history of cancer research.

CANCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO