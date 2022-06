California farmers and farmworkers are struggling under California's worst drought ever. Officials say this year, the third straight year of drought, is the driest on record. Six million Southern Californians are under water restrictions, and the agriculture industry is upended. Hernan Hernandez used to tend crops alongside his farmworker parents during breaks from school. He is now executive director of the nonprofit California Farmworker Foundation. Welcome.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO