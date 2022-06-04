ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penobscot County, ME

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Penobscot, Piscataquis, Somerset by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-04 15:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with...

alerts.weather.gov

wagmtv.com

Water Main Breaks in Presque Isle

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Presque Isle Utilities District is working on an active water main break in the vicinity of the Presque Isle Inn and Convention Center along Route 1. PIUD says they are working diligently to repair it and to please use caution around the dig site and...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
101.9 The Rock

Fire Destroys Home and Property in Drew Plantation, Maine

Firefighters from several communities battled a fire early Wednesday morning that ripped through a large home and workshop in Drew Plantation, just below the village of Wytopitlock. The call came in to the Reed Plantation Volunteer Fire Department shortly after 2:00 a.m. reporting a fire at 53 Andrews Road. Fire...
WYTOPITLOCK, ME
I-95 FM

Traffic Through Hampden Is Going To Be Pretty Hectic Next Week

Generally, Hampden is a quiet little town. I grew up there when I was a kid, and live there now as an adult because the solitude of Hampden is what I enjoy most. I know you could certainly live in more isolated areas, but I also don't want to live 45 minutes from the nearest grocery store. Hampden has the right combo for me. Convenience, but also privacy.
HAMPDEN, ME
B98.5

Rescuers Have Pulled The Body of a Fairfield Man Out of The Kennebec River

According to the Kennebec Journal, the body of a Fairfield man was pulled from the Kennebec River on Sunday. According to officials, the body of David Kufeldt, 52 of Fairfield, was pulled from the waters of the Kennebec River in the area of the boat launch that sits just east from downtown Skowhegan.
County
Piscataquis County, ME
State
Maine State
County
Penobscot County, ME
City
Penobscot, ME
County
Somerset County, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported one traffic citation May 15-31, for an inspection sticker violation. In addition to the single traffic citation, the following activity was reported. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Three arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 219 calls for service for the period of May 31 to June 7. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 4,486 calls for service. David Dellinger, 37, of Winslow was issued a summons June 3 for Taking Shellfish without a License, on Storer Road, Bremen, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Body found in Kennebec River in Skowhegan

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The body of a Fairfield man was found in the Kennebec River near the boat launch in Skowhegan. Police say they were called to the area of the launch near the river’s Big Eddy about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say it appears 52-year-old David Kufeldt...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
wabi.tv

Presque Isle Police locate wanted, armed and dangerous man

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - Presque Isle Police have found a wanted man considered armed and dangerous. Officials tell us they found 25-year-old Jacob Poitraw of Presque Isle around 7:00 p.m. Sunday. Poitraw was wanted for questioning involving an incident with a firearm. Areas of Main Street are closed due...
#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#Billy Jack Depot
lcnme.com

Woman Injured After Car Hits Ledge on Route 1 in Newcastle

One woman was transported to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta after her car left the roadway and hit a rock ledge on the side of Route 1 in Newcastle on the afternoon of Monday, June 6. After the crash, the woman was removed from the vehicle by bystanders because...
NEWCASTLE, ME
The Maine Writer

Baxter State Park in Maine

Another Maine destination you should consider checking out is Baxter State Park. Baxter State Park borders the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument on the east and contains 200,000 acres of wilderness. Baxter State Park is located in the Northern Woods region and is different than most parks as it's very rustic. The park doesn't have electricity and only has outhouses, but if you love nature, especially getting away from the hustle and bustle of it all, then this is the park for you to visit. Baxter also contains Mt. Katahdin, which draws many hikers interested in taking on the challenge of climbing Mt. Katahdin. Baxter State Park has many streams, ponds, and lakes, along with over 215 miles of hiking trails. There are ten campgrounds and many backcountry camping sites.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

All These Penobscot County Houses Are Under $75k, If You’re Super Handy

Let's get one thing clear right away... These houses all need work. If you think you're going to find the one house in all of Penobscot County that needs no work, you're wrong. Now, some of these places need more work than others, for sure. Some legitimately don't need that much. But, you're likely going to be putting some serious sweat equity in these places, for sure.
wabi.tv

Pedestrian killed after being hit on Finson Rd. in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a pickup truck Wednesday morning in Bangor. It happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Finson Road. Police say he was rushed to a hospital where he later died. We’re told no charges have been filed at this time....
BANGOR, ME
Kool AM

Police Looking For Missing Norridgewock Man

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, police are looking for a missing man from Norridgewock. According to the press release, 37 year old Graham Lacher, of Norrdigewock, was last seen just before 5 PM on Monday (June 6th) as he was walking away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center on State Street in Bangor.
NORRIDGEWOCK, ME
B98.5

A Maine Man Was Killed Over The Weekend After a Garage Roof Collapses

According to reports from WGME 13, a man mas is dead following a tragic accident that happened in Rockland, Maine over the weekend. WGME reports that there was a demolition project happening on a garage on Crescent Street in Rockland on Saturday. During the project, the roof of the garage collapsed and landed on top of one of the workers. WGME reports that the victim was 37-year-old, Kendall Ross, of Rockland.
ROCKLAND, ME
The Daily Yonder

Anchoring in Rural: How a Mill Community Positions Itself for the Future

Well before the height of the pandemic-driven national bath tissue shortage in the spring of 2020, St. Croix Tissue, Inc., a new, state-of-the-art tissue paper manufacturer in Baileyville, Maine, was running at peak production, producing roughly 10,000 metric tons of tissue per month. Getting the tissue to out-of-state processing facilities required monthly dispatches of some 750 tractor-trailer trucks, packed with a product to meet the surge in demand, down rural Maine roads and across the Northeastern and mid-Atlantic U.S.
BAILEYVILLE, ME
WMTW

Driver charged with OUI in New Gloucester crash

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — A Cornville woman has been charged with operating under the influence after a crash in New Gloucester Saturday night. The Cumberland Count Sheriff's Office said they were called to a crash scene on Bennet Road around 9:15 p.m. where a pickup truck had struck a telephone pole.
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME

