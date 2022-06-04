ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Global warming is turning snowy, white Alps green, study reveals with satellite images from space

By Wyatte Grantham-Philips, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

The growing impact of the climate crisis on the European Alps can be seen from space, with the snowy mountains appearing increasingly green instead of white, according to a new study.

In the study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Science on Thursday, researchers used high-resolution satellite data to show that, since 1984, vegetation above the treeline has increased by 77% across the Alps. Meanwhile, snow cover has declined by a significant 10%.

“The scale of the change has turned out to be absolutely massive in the Alps,” Sabine Rumpf, lead author of the study and assistant professor at the University of Basel, said in a press release.

The researchers in Switzerland, the Netherlands and Finland identified the rise in vegetation as a phenomenon called "greening," a consequence of climate change that has previously been documented in the Arctic.

Climate news: The world is 'perilously close' to tipping points of irreversible climate change. These are 5 that keep scientists up at night.

While there could be some positive impact for increased plant growth in the Alps, such as carbon sequestration , the study notes that it's "unlikely to outweigh negative implications" – including habitat loss, challenges in water availability, thawing permafrost and further warming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RW9fK_0g0e1xdf00
This file picture taken on July 16, 2014 from the Brevent mountain shows a view of the Mont-Blanc range, in the French Alps. PHILIPPE DESMAZES, AFP/Getty Images

“Alpine plants are adapted to harsh conditions, but they’re not very competitive... The unique biodiversity of the Alps is therefore under considerable pressure," Rumpf stated. "Greener mountains reflect less sunlight and therefore lead to further warming – and, in turn, to further shrinkage of reflective snow cover."

The greening in the Alps was "driven by climatic changes during summer" and predominantly found in warmer areas. In contrast, the decline in snow coverage "peaked at colder temperatures" due to changes in precipitation, the study said.

Swiss Alps: ‘Fish lizard’ fossils found in Swiss Alps showcase some of the largest creatures to ever live

In addition to the concerning greening, the researchers stressed the significance of the 10% decrease in snow coverage.

“Previous analyses of satellite data hadn’t identified any such trend,” Antoine Guisan, a senior author of the study and professor from the University of Lausanne, said in the press release – while also noting that earlier satellites images may have had insufficient resolution or looked at time periods that were too short.

What's everyone talking about?: Sign up for our trending newsletter today

“For years, local ground-based measurements have shown a decrease in snow depth at low elevations,” added Grégoire Mariéthoz, also a senior author and professor from the University of Lausanne. “This decrease has already caused some areas to become largely snow-free.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Global warming is turning snowy, white Alps green, study reveals with satellite images from space

Comments / 4

A. Mark Perry
3d ago

It is part if the earths cycle! It won't be the first or the last time they turn green!

Reply(1)
5
Related
Vice

Melting Glacier Reveals Nearly Two Dozen Huge Ancient Sea Creature Fossils

A melting glacier in Patagonia made way for Chilean researchers to unearth the country’s first complete ichthyosaur, and nearly two dozen other fossils. A team of researchers at the University of Magallanes (UMAG) led an expedition to the Tyndall Glacier in Chilean Patagonia in March and April to find the remains of a four meter long ancient marine reptile. Female and pregnant with a few embryos still nestled among her remains, the fossil was dug back up after first being discovered in 2009 by the lead of the same team, Dr. Judith Pardo-Pérez, associate professor at UMAG.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Warming#Alps#Satellites#Satellite Images#University Of Lausanne#The University Of Basel#French#Afp Getty
Bridget Mulroy

Near 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake in Pacific

A powerful earthquake hit in a highly volcanic area of the Pacific.(@GeroldGrotelueschen/iStock) An earthquake with an initial magnitude of 7.3 struck Macquarie Island in the Pacific. Later adjusted to 6.7, it was still powerful and enough to give seismologists reason to be on alert.
The Independent

Great white shark stalking US coast ‘is one of biggest in the world’

One of the world’s biggest great white sharks, measuring over 12 foot, has been spotted prowling close to the United States coast.The gigantic creature, known as Ironbound, measures up at 12 foot 4 inches and is reported to weigh roughly 452kg (71 stone).The shark, named after West Ironbound Island near Lunenburg, was tagged in October 2019 in waters around Nova Scotia, Canada, and has travelled an estimated 13,000 miles since then.Ironbound’s tracker was fitted by the marine research group OCEARCH. It pings whenever the dorsal fin breaks water surface.In recent weeks, the great white shark has been located to the...
ANIMALS
a-z-animals.com

This Lion Was So Big It Hunted Bears

The European cave lion (Panthera spelaea), also known as the Eurasian cave lion and steppe lion was an ancient lion belonging to the extinct Panthera genus. This lion became extinct over 13,000 years ago during the Pleistocene period. When the lion skull fossil was first found, some scientists regarded the...
ANIMALS
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Spots a “Doorway” on Mars

Door-Shaped Fracture Spotted by Curiosity at ‘East Cliffs’. NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its Mast Camera, or Mastcam, to capture this mound of rock nicknamed “East Cliffs” on May 7, 2022, the 3,466th sol, or Martian day, of the mission. The mound, on Mount Sharp, has a number of naturally occurring open fractures – including one roughly 12 inches (30 centimeters) tall and 16 inches (40 centimeters) wide, similar in size to a dog door. These kinds of open fractures are common in bedrock, both on Earth and on Mars.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Upworthy

This is the stunning vaquita, the rarest animal in the world. Only 10 of them exist.

The vaquita, also known as the Phocoena sinus, is a small porpoise that is native to the northern area of the Gulf of California. This divine sea creature can grow to be approximately 5 feet long and, when fully grown, weighs around 120 pounds. The animal has been on the endangered list for several years now, but concerns about its survival are growing. There were 600 vaquitas in 1997. The population dwindled to 30 in 2017, and today, there are only about 10 left. Environmentalists believe fishermen’s use of gill nets is the reason behind the vaquita's increasing endangerment, Kingdoms TV reports.
ANIMALS
ohmymag.co.uk

A strange shape filmed on Mars by the Spirit Rover

After the alien spoon, the alien faces, the alien door... Here comes the alien ship? Mars makes us all curious and rover missions such as Perseverance andCuriosity are a godsend for all astronomy and science fiction enthusiasts who want to know what our neighbouring planet looks like. Every video of the rovers is scrutinised, every picture is analysed, and regularly some people think they have found details that NASA itself has omitted.
ASTRONOMY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

494K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy