ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

'Hope I'm a part of it': Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland downplays likely extension

By Marla Ridenour, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago

RICHMOND HEIGHTS — Darius Garland didn’t want to discuss the massive contract extension he will likely be signing soon as a core piece of the Cavaliers’ future.

“I hope I’m a part of it. Not anything is set in stone yet. Hopefully,” he said.

The All-Star point guard wouldn’t play general manager and offer suggestions on what moves the Cavs should make during a crucial offseason.

“I’m hoping to be in the playoffs next year,” Garland said. “I’m here to play basketball, I don’t really have anything to do with the front office. That’s another question for another time, I guess.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WdSyA_0g0e0IvR00

Garland is still enjoying his basketball downtime, which began with a family vacation in Hawaii after the Cavs concluded a 44-38 season with losses to the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament.

A “bro trip” to Turks & Caicos with guard Collin Sexton is coming up and Garland said, knowing Sexton, some casual hoops will be involved.

But Garland has not been glued to the television during the NBA playoffs.

“I just started watching in the second round,” he said. “It was tough. But then I had to regroup, just had to get away from the game a little bit.”

That doesn’t mean there have been no connections to basketball. Garland launched his first camp with a free event Saturday at Richmond Heights High School. About 250 boys and girls ages 8-14 attended the four-hour session, which reached registration capacity 50 minutes after he posted the notice on social media.

A native of Gary, Indiana, who attended Brentwood Academy and Vanderbilt University in Tennessee, Garland is hosting three camps this month in the cities he considers home. The second will be in Merrillville, Indiana, on June 10, with the last in Nashville on June 16.

On Saturday, he partnered with Cleveland-Cliffs, Lago East Bank, Upper Deck, Pierre’s Ice Cream Company, Cavs Academy and Gatorade. His trainers, Jamal and Spencer Richardson, ran the drills.

“It’s super cool just seeing the smiles on their faces,” Garland said of the participants. “I used to come to camps like this when I was younger, waking up super early, then trying to last all day, use all my energy and try to get better.”

Cavs prepare for June 23 draft: No lottery luck: Cleveland Cavaliers remain 14th in 2022 NBA draft; Orlando Magic No. 1

Playing Cavs GM: Five biggest offseason priorities facing the Cleveland Cavaliers

Fulfilling agent's prediction: 'Star written all over him': Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland reaches another level

His parents, Winston and Felicia Garland, remember those days.

“That’s what our summers consisted of. It wasn’t baseball, it was basketball camps,” said Winston Garland, 57, who played for five NBA teams over seven seasons starting in 1987.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TTg4h_0g0e0IvR00

A state-of-the-art gym full of kids also took Felicia Garland back to when Darius, 22, was younger.

“In a way it does. Darius was more advanced, so he always played competitive basketball,” she said. “He was in the fourth grade playing sixth-grade basketball. I tell people all the time, my life, vacation, we were in a gym. I even went to Italy with him.”

That came when Garland was in high school. Their schedule ramped up when Garland played for Bradley Beal Elite, a premier AAU program in St. Louis.

“I’ve got pictures where we’re at the Bradley Beal Elite tournament and the whole gym [floor] was surrounded with college coaches sitting around. It was amazing. I have so many good friends from basketball. That’s my life,” Felicia Garland said.

Backing of Cavs front office: 'Important part of this team': Cavs' Collin Sexton deserves a chance to win, Altman says

Cavs keep chemistry alive: Nashville, karaoke and GIFs: How the Cleveland Cavaliers will retain their special bond

Will Caris LeVert stay?: 'I know where my heart is': Cavs' Caris LeVert hopeful of a contract extension

This month, Garland said NBA business can wait. He’s eligible for a five-year, $182.2 million max contract extension in July, according to The Athletic. President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman hinted at the Cavs' intentions on April 19 when he said of Garland, “He's going to be in Cleveland for a long time and he embraces it here. He loves it here. We're fortunate that he's a Cavalier.”

When the possibility of a new deal was brought up, Garland said, “We’ll see. I’m here for the kids today… We’ll see.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kHBPS_0g0e0IvR00

Sexton will be a restricted free agent and his future in Cleveland is far less certain . Sexton’s camp and the Cavs may not agree on salary and Sexton might have to test free agency to gauge his value, although the Cavs have the right to match any offer sheet.

Asked if he wanted the Cavs to bring back Sexton, his teammate for three years, Garland said, “It’s out of my control, but I hope so, for sure.”

With a 22-win improvement last season the second-largest in franchise history, Garland was more positive about where the Cavs are headed.

“We have a bright future. Just coming down the stretch we had a lot of bad timing with injuries , but there’s no excuses. We’re headed in the right direction, I believe,” he said.

Thursday’s announcement of the Cavs modernizing their logos and adding gold to the palette was fitting, Garland said, as they build toward their second championship.

“Super cool, I like it,” he said. “Gold is what we want. The gold is with us. Hopefully we go get one next year.”

Marla Ridenour can be reached at mridenour@thebeaconjournal.com. Read more about the Cavs at www.beaconjournal.com/cavs. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MRidenourABJ.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: 'Hope I'm a part of it': Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland downplays likely extension

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Darvin Ham set to add former All-Star to Lakers staff?

New Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham may be adding a big name to his coaching staff, at least according to one person who would know. Former NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace is likely to be a part of Ham’s staff in Los Angeles, according to Memphis Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. Hardaway has some knowledge of Wallace’s plans, as Wallace served on Hardaway’s Memphis staff last season.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Michael Jordan Is Reportedly Set To Meet With Prominent Coach

Michael Jordan has the pivotal task of finding the Charlotte Hornets' next head coach. According to a report, he's considering a prominent name in the sport. Jordan will reportedly be meeting with longtime former NBA head coach Mike D'Antoni for the Hornets' head coach position later this week. D'Antoni has...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Jalen Rose’s Net Worth in 2022

Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022 is $50 million. Rose is a retired professional basketball player who has won Most Improved Player of the Year and made the All-Rookie team. He currently works as a sports analyst. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Cleveland, OH
Basketball
State
Tennessee State
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Indiana State
City
Richmond Heights, OH
City
Richmond, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Nashville, OH
State
Hawaii State
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Caris Levert
Person
Collin Sexton
Person
Koby Altman
FanSided

Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Jazz executive Danny Ainge gets brutally honest on Quin Snyder’s departure

The Utah Jazz were dealt a massive blow on Sunday when head coach Quin Snyder unexpectedly stepped down after eight seasons at the helm. Snyder’s departure reportedly left Jazz star Donovan Mitchell “surprised and disappointed.” Executive Danny Ainge held a news conference on Monday and got brutally honest on the former head coach’s surprising exit, per the Associated Press.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Hope I#Cavs#The Brooklyn Nets#Turks Caicos
lakersnation.com

Lakers Video: Darvin Ham & Kobe Bryant Compete In 1997 Dunk Contest

Twenty-five years before Darvin Ham became the Los Angeles Lakers head coach, he was battling with a familiar franchise legend — Kobe Bryant. The two were in the midst of the 1997 NBA Dunk Contest in Cleveland, which Bryant won in a memorable way. Ham rocked the rim with a powerful windmill and 360 jam while Bryant settled for more finesse with a through the legs dunk for the win.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Gary Payton goes viral for awesome shirt at Finals in support of his son

Gary Payton made three Finals appearances during his NBA career, winning one ring. Now he is showing support in the perfect way now that his son is in the NBA Finals as well. The retired Basketball Hall of Famer Payton was at Sunday’s Game 2 of the Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics. Payton attended with former Seattle SuperSonics teammate Detlef Schrempf.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Iman Shumpert And JR Smith On Their First Reaction When They Were Traded To Cavaliers: "We're Fitting To Go Get Some Jewelry."

Iman Shumpert and JR Smith were very valuable pieces for the 2016 NBA champions Cleveland Cavaliers. This duo landed from New York trying to make more than they did with Carmelo Anthony in the Big Apple. At the time, they joined a Cavaliers team trying to win its first NBA championship ever, but it seems like they didn't realize how important that trade was for them.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
Akron Beacon Journal

Cleveland Browns will excuse quarterback Baker Mayfield from mandatory minicamp

BEREA — The Browns have excused quarterback Baker Mayfield from next week's mandatory minicamp, the team announced Wednesday. "I mean, obviously that was a decision made between our organization, Baker and Baker’s team," head coach Kevin Stefanski said following Wednesday's voluntary offseason training practice. "Felt like that was the best decision for both sides." ...
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
955K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy