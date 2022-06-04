ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Airport lights up orange for gun violence victims

 4 days ago
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Airport is lighting up orange this weekend in solidarity with other landmarks around the country putting up orange displays in honor of gun violence victims. The Wear Orange Weekend being observed around the nation aims to center victims of gun violence in the wake...

11Alive

New batch of APD police recruits hit the streets to tackle crime

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is welcoming a new batch of recruits at a time crime is considered to be at a crisis level in Atlanta. The 272nd class included 20 new officers who graduated on Tuesday at City Hall in downtown Atlanta. “We update our training regularly...
CBS 46

Cries to close Atlanta’s jail grow louder as council weighs 2023 budget

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Monday, dozens called on Atlanta’s City Council to tweak the City’s 2023 proposed budget. “We understand the council has a role. We understand the mayor has a role. But the people also have a role as well,” said Devin Barrington-Ward, who spoke during the public comment period.
HipHopDX.com

More Details Emerge In Shocking Murder Of Atlanta Rapper Trouble

Atlanta, GA – CBS46 reporter Tori Cooper has obtained the arrest warrant for 33-year-old Jamichael Jones, the man police say shot and killed Atlanta rapper Trouble on Sunday (June 5). According to the paperwork, Trouble — real name Mariel Orr — was asleep next to Jones’s ex-girlfriend when Jones broke into her apartment.
11Alive

'It’s not for our community' | Crowd protests 'Cop City' in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A battle over unused land continues to cause a rift between Atlanta's police department and activists. On Tuesday, both showed how neither plans to back down. The argument stems from a plot of land in DeKalb County that used to be a prison farm site. Community members want to keep Atlanta's South River Forest as a green, mixed-use space. However, the land has already been earmarked as a public safety training facility and has received its stamp of approval from the Atlanta City Council.
Complex

The YSL Indictment Exemplifies Atlanta’s Predatory Justice System

Young Thug has become a pop culture icon with his lyrics. Now the justice system is making him public enemy number one because of them. Last Thursday, Thug was denied bond for his RICO charge in the YSL indictment. Judge Ural Glanville stated that he had fears that Thug was a flight risk and would intimidate witnesses if he was released on bond. The denial, which comes after bond denials for YSL Records artists Gunna and Yak Gotti, became the latest setback in a torrent of legal precarity for the 28 individuals who were ensnared on a 56-count indictment in May, including charges of murder, racketeering, armed robbery, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The indictment lists dozens of song lyrics and music videos as evidence.
WRBL News 3

Georgia: 2 more shootings put Macon on pace to top homicide record

MACON, Ga. (AP) – Macon is again on track to break its yearly record for homicides after a Monday shooting at a convenience store left two 19-year-old men dead and a third man wounded. Roderick A. Felton and Braxton Cole were inside a convenience store when they fatally shot each other. The third victim, 23-year-old […]
fox5atlanta.com

10 year-old shot in SW Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA - Police are working to learn what led to a 10-year-old being shot. Officers were investigating at a southwest Atlanta home. The Atlanta Police Department said officers went to 3704 Largo Lane at around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday and found a child with a gunshot wound. The child went to the hospital for treatment.
Albany Herald

Suspect in shooting of Atlanta rapper Trouble in custody

CONYERS — The man accused in the murder of the Atlanta rapper known as Trouble has turned himself in to authorities. According to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Jamichael Jones was arrested in Clayton County at about 1 a.m. Tuesday and taken into custody by the RCSO. Jones has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, home invasion and battery.
