ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Plane makes emergency landing on U.S. 23

By Mitchell Kukulka
Jackson Citizen Patriot
Jackson Citizen Patriot
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI – A small airplane made an emergency landing Saturday afternoon, coming to rest on a stretch of highway near Brighton. No one was injured in the incident, Michigan State Police...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Grand Rapids Press

2 drivers die in U.S 131 crash, cause under investigation

KENT COUNTY, MI – State police continue to investigate a crash that killed two drivers on U.S. 131. The names of the victims have not been released. State police said that three vehicles were involved in a collision around noon Monday, June 6, on southbound U.S. 131 near 68th Street SE, south of Grand Rapids.
The Detroit Free Press

Amtrak train strikes 2 on Ann Arbor bridge

Two pedestrians were struck by an Amtrak train Sunday evening while trespassing on a railroad bridge near Mitchell Field. According to a Facebook post from the City of Ann Arbor Fire Department, one adult was thrown into the Huron river and critically injured while the other was thrown onto an embankment and seriously injured.
ANN ARBOR, MI
SCDNReports

Michigan Teen Saves Two From Drowning In River

Michigan Teen Saves Men From DrowningSCDN photo archives. A Michigan teenager is being hailed as a hero after he saved two men from drowning in a river. Officials say it happened around 4 pm on June 3, when they were dispatched to M60 and N Drive South for a report of a possible drowning.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Police#Emergency Landing#Oak#Accident#Mi
CBS Detroit

MSP: Two Crashes At Same Time On I-75 In Oakland County, Both Drivers Impaired

(CBS DETROIT) – A rollover crash and a pile-up involving five cars were caused by two impaired drivers on I-75 in Madison Heights. Police say on June 6, at 12:30 a.m. they first received 911 calls of a rollover blocking crash on northbound I-75 near 13 Mile Road, and before MSP troopers arrived at the scene, they received reports of another crash. The second crash involved five vehicles, also blocking the highway. Both of these crashes caused the freeway to close. According to MSP, an investigation revealed both drivers were impaired and they were arrested at the scene. There were minor injuries in both crashes. Both crashes are still under investigation. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Two people hit by a train while trespassing railroad bridge in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man and a woman were hit by an Amtrak train while trespassing a railroad bridge in Ann Arbor, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department (AAFD). "This was a near double fatal incident. We cannot stress enough, do NOT trespass on the railroad bridges or tracks," said the AAFD.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Livonia native sought in murder of cyclist in Austin last seen at airport

A woman sought in the murder of a cyclist in Austin, Texas in May was dropped off to an airport, according to new details from the U.S. Marshals. Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, a Livonia, Michigan native who attended Stevenson High School, is on the run after allegedly shooting and killing Anna Moriah Wilson, 25, a Vermont native and world class cyclist who was in Austin for a race.
The Detroit Free Press

Large construction crane capsizes in Dearborn Heights

The world was turned upside down for some emergency responders in Dearborn Heights Saturday as they responded to a capsized construction crane. According to a Facebook post by the Western Wayne County Urban Search and Rescue Organization (USAR), the Dearborn Heights Fire Department and USAR worked with J & M Towing to upright the crane. Officials said the the Taylor Fire Department also assisted in the recovery.
Detroit News

No one hurt when pilot lands small plane on US-23

A 75-year-old pilot made an emergency landing on U.S. Highway 23 in Green Oak Township Saturday morning — and both the pilot and drivers on the freeway came away unhurt, according to Green Oak Township police. The Green Oak Township Police Department received a report around 11:30 a.m. Saturday...
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, MI
Detroit News

Panicked calls before learning fire kills 5 in Flint family

Flint — It was news Resheema Whitner never imagined hearing. A panicked call from a relative out of state early Monday about a devastating fire at her cousin's home blocks away spurred the city native to rush over, where she saw the smoldering remains and learned the unfathomable truth.
FLINT, MI
WOOD

Bill’s Blog: Anniversary of Michigan’s deadliest tornado

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sixty-nine years ago Wednesday, on June 8, 1953, Michigan experienced the deadliest tornado in state history. The tornado resulted in 116 fatalities and 844 injuries. This is the most tornado fatalities ever from a single tornado in Michigan and it was the most fatalities in the U.S. from a single tornado until the Joplin, Missouri tornado of 2011.
MICHIGAN STATE
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson, MI
11K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com www.mlive.com/jackson.

 https://www.mlive.com/jackson/

Comments / 0

Community Policy