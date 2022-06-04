UFC Vegas 56: Alexander Volkov favored in main event

Alexander Volkov enters the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday as the favorite against Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a bout between two top-10 heavyweights.

Volkov is the -160 favorite at DraftKings, where he has been backed by 60 percent of the bets and 66 percent of the handle. The same line at BetMGM has seen Volkov backed by only 51 percent of the bets but 75 percent of the handle.

Volkov is ranked No. 7 while Rozenstruik enters the bout at the Apex facility in Las Vegas ranked No. 8.

Both fighters are coming off losses in their most recent bouts, but are aiming to emerge from Saturday’s fight as a contender for the title in the division.

The co-main event features featherweight contenders Movsar Evloev against Dan Ige.

Evloev is the strong -400 favorite at DraftKings, where he has drawn one-sided action with 78 percent of the bets and 84 percent of the handle. A -350 favorite at BetMGM, Evloev has been backed by 83 and 52 percent of the action, respectively, at the sportsbook.

