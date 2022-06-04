ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

2 Killed In Coal Pile Slide Identified As Kyle Bussey And Phillip Roberts

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31R2Sh_0g0dzCYu00

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – The two people who died in a coal slide accident earlier this week in Pueblo have been identified. The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the employees as Kyle Bussey, 28, of Pueblo and Phillip Roberts, 36, of Canon City.

They died of injuries on Thursday at a coal-fired electricity generating plant in Pueblo.

The slide happened on an 80-foot-high coal pile. Witnesses said the workers were standing about 30 feet up a slope of the pile when the slide occurred Thursday morning. Rescuers found the bodies about 6 hours later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ReIfp_0g0dzCYu00

(credit: CBS)

Witnesses reported that the accident happened on a feeder pile for the station’s coal-fired power plant, which is Colorado’s largest and is operated by Xcel Energy.

Xcel spokeswoman Lacey Nygard said the workers are employed by Savage, a Salt Lake City-based firm contracted by Xcel to operate and maintain the coal yard at Comanche and at other Xcel coal plants.

Xcel is working with Savage and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office to determine the cause of the accident.

Comments / 5

Related
FOX21News.com

New information on Royal Gorge rafting death

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — More information has been released regarding a death near the Royal Gorge Monday. A private boat with three people aboard flipped in the Sunshine Rapid. A man lost contact with the boat and tried to swim through a rapid known as Sledge Hammer. The man...
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Body recovered near Florence as CPW warns we have seen ‘double digit’ drownings already in 2022

FLORENCE, Colo. (KKTV) - “A record pace is not something we want to be on,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife Tweeted Tuesday evening. “Please stay safe out on the water.”. The message came soon after the state agency reported another likely drowning near Florence. CPW is reporting a search started on Monday for a man who went missing on a raft. The body of the man was recovered on Tuesday.
FLORENCE, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canon City, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Pueblo, CO
Accidents
City
Pueblo, CO
Pueblo County, CO
Accidents
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
Pueblo County, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Cañon City, CO
County
Pueblo County, CO
Pueblo, CO
Crime & Safety
FOX31 Denver

Missing swimmer has died in Lake Pueblo

UPDATE: A teenage swimmer has died and his body has been recovered from Lake Pueblo. Joe Stadterman, the manager of Lake Pueblo State Park, provided an update at a press conference Monday evening. He said the call came in at 4:06 p.m. of a swimmer who had become distressed at Fish Hook Cove in Lake […]
CBS Denver

2 Hot Air Balloons Make Landings In Jefferson County, 1 Near Highway 285

(CBS4) — Two hot air balloons seemed to make unplanned landings in Jefferson County Wednesday morning — one of them landing near Highway 285 and C-470 south of Bear Creek Lake Park. (credit: CBS) Copter4 caught up to both hot air balloons as they both descended upon busy traffic. One of them ended up in a grassy area away from traffic, while the other landed on a grassy median on a busy W Quincy Avenue near the Jeffco-Lakewood line. (credit: CBS) (credit: CBS) CBS4 spoke to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office shortly after what appeared to be two safe landings without injuries. However, the sheriff’s office had no information and says these two landings appeared to have been unreported as of 8 a.m. (credit: CBS)
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
FOX21News.com

Teenager who died in Lake Pueblo identified

PUEBLO, Colo. — A teenager who died while swimming in Lake Pueblo on Monday evening has been identified as 16-year-old David Marez by the Pueblo County Coroner. An autopsy has been scheduled and Marez’s family has been notified. Joe Stadterman, the manager of Lake Pueblo State Park, said...
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coal Plants#Accident#The Coroner S Office#Xcel Energy
KRDO News Channel 13

Crash involving motorcycle and fire truck at Uintah St. and N. Institute St.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- There is a crash involving a motorcycle and fire truck at Uintah St. and N. Institute St., according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Injury traffic crash involving a motorcycle and fire truck near E. Uintah St. and N. Institute St. Road closures in the area. Avoid the area and The post Crash involving motorcycle and fire truck at Uintah St. and N. Institute St. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
kvnf.org

KVNF Regional Newscast: June 8, 2022

Montrose Regional Health is once again requiring masks for everyone coming into the hospital or its clinics. The requirement applies regardless of vaccination status and is effective immediately. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the two-week COVID positivity rate for Montrose County is 8.2 percent. Meanwhile, the state vaccine bus will stop in Montrose tomorrow at the Mexican American Development Association, 17 N. Sixth Street. It will be there from 10 am to 6 pm. Vaccines are free, with no insurance or ID required.
MONTROSE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
KRDO News Channel 13

Name of 16-year-old who drowned at Lake Pueblo State Park released

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The name of the teen victim who was pulled from Lake Pueblo State Park was released Tuesday morning. Pueblo County Coroner's Office identified 16-year-old David Marez as the swimmer who died Monday at Lake Pueblo. According to the coroner's office, he was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent drowning. The post Name of 16-year-old who drowned at Lake Pueblo State Park released appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

Ryan Montoya Receives Maximum Sentence After Pleading Guilty To Hitting And Killing Well-Known Cyclist

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A man described as a drug addict was given the maximum 8 year sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide in a highly publicized death of a well-known cyclist. Ryan Montoya (credit: Lakewood) Gwen Inglis was killed in May of last year as she rode with her husband on West Alameda Avenue in Jefferson County. The driver of the car that struck her was Ryan Montoya — who had been using alcohol and methamphetamine prior to the crash. Family and friends of Inglis held a memorial, a moment of silence and a bike ride from downtown Denver...
LAKEWOOD, CO
KKTV

Southbound I-25 back open south of Colorado Springs following a major crash

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed southbound I-25 south of Colorado Springs on Monday for several hours. According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash was reported at about 2:10 p.m. between US 85 and Ray Nixon Road. The crash involved multiple vehicles, including a semi. Last...
CBS Denver

Serious Motorcycle Crash Reported On Tower Road

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle closed a section of Tower Road on Monday at around 8 p.m. Aurora Police say both northbound and southbound lanes between Colfax and 19th Avenues are expected to be closed for several hours. Police say the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries, but further information was not released. #APDTrafficAlert: All lanes of Tower Rd, both N/B & S/B, between Colfax & 19th, are closed for a motorcycle vs vehicle crash. Serious injuries are reported for the motorcycle driver. Expect the roadway to be closed for a couple of hours. Any updates will be here. pic.twitter.com/dFekQoSyHT — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) June 7, 2022
CBS Denver

Aurora City Councilman Calls For Mandatory Jail For Car Thieves

(CBS4) – There are car thieves and then, investigators say, there is Timothy Mundell. He is charged with stealing or trying to steal 10 cars in two years. And Aurora City Councilman Dustin Zvonek will tell you there’s no reason to think he’ll stop. (credit: Aurora Police) “Unfortunately what we’ve seen in the last 6 to 7 years is systematic decriminalization of car theft,” Zvonek said. In 2014, it was a felony to steal any car worth more than $500 under state law. Now, a car has to be worth more than $2,000, or it’s a misdemeanor. “What’s essentially happened as a result of...
KXRM

CDOT ‘Revitalizing Main Streets Program’ awards additional grants

COLORADO SPRINGS — Millions of dollars in grants are coming to several Southern Colorado cities thanks to the Polis administration and CDOT’s Revitalizing Main Streets Program. The Polis administration and the program announced the second round of grant awardees for the Larger Safety Infrastructure grant opportunity, with grants awarded to 31 transportation projects across the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
45K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy