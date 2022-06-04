ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Biden Returns to Rehoboth Beach Vacation Home After Unidentified Plane Scare

By Fletcher Peters
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A national crisis was averted in Rehoboth Beach today after President Joe Biden was whisked away into a safe house near his vacation home in the Delaware seaside town. After a small aircraft was spotted cruising over Biden’s locale, two military-style...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

2nd Suspect Arrested in Philadelphia Mass Shooting: Cops

Philadelphia police on Monday evening announced the arrest of a second suspect believed to have been involved in Saturday night’s deadly shooting, which left three people dead and 14 others wounded. The first suspect, identified in an earlier press conference on Monday as 18-year-old Quran Garner, is facing multiple charges, including two counts each of aggravated assault and aggravated assault on law enforcement officers. A second person was arrested after the press conference and was identified as a man named Rashawn Vareen, according to FOX 29. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that investigators were still searching for at least two other people in connection with the shooting. Authorities believe that a gunman was engaged in a physical fight with one of the deceased victims, which potentially led to the shooting. The two other victims were bystanders.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Woman Sitting on NJ Beach Bench Dies After Being Hit by Out-of-Control Car

A woman died Monday after she was struck by an out-of-control car that hit her while she was sitting on a bench at the Jersey Shore, authorities said. Four other people were hospitalized in the crash Sunday. The car ended up in the Delaware Bay. The incident happened after two...
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
26K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy