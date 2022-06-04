Dunwoody Police Department offering teens an inside look at law enforcement operations

Dunwoody Police Vehicle Dunwoody Police

DUNWOODY, Ga — A local program gives teenagers the chance to experience emergency calls, from the perspective of the police.

Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway spoke with Sgt. Michael Cheek about what teens can expect during the free program this summer, hosted by the Dunwoody Police Department.

The Dunwoody Teen Police Academy starts in July and is open to teens even if they do not live in the city of Dunwoody.

The Dunwoody Police Department is offering a five-day academy for teens this summer that will give them an inside look at law enforcement operations and challenges, and it’s all for free.

“During the academy, they get to do things such as ... our police department, dispatch center, DeKalb County Jail. They’ll also learn about some of the things we do on a daily basis,” Cheeks said.

Teens will also get tips on social media safety and how to respond to active shooters.

The active shooter response part of the class is especially timely given the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and the grocery store shooting in Buffalo, New York.

Teens ages 14-18 will get to work with this simulator on a variety of drills, including a response drill of an active shooter in Perimeter Mall.

Cheek says the three basic concepts they teach for active shooters are avoid, deny and defend.

“The first thing we want people to do of an active shooter is to avoid. If they can’t avoid them, then deny them access by shutting doors and barricading doors; and if they absolutely have to, defend themselves,” Cheeks said.

The academy is July 11 through 15 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., filled with activities and learning tools.

“I think it’s very important for us to provide them the tools, knowledge that we have about them, to give them a tool to help potential(ly) save their lives or someone else’s life,” Cheeks said.

Dunwoody Police said their main goal with this academy is to build better and stronger relationships within the community.

