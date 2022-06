MADISON, Ill. — A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s inaugural Cup race at World Wide Technology Raceway. Joey Logano — If it’s an inaugural race, Joey Logano is one to watch. He won the inaugural race on the dirt at Bristol last year and followed it by winning the first Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum exhibition race in February and wins the first Cup race at World Wide Technology Raceway. He was strong all weekend. Had it not been for a mistake in qualifying, he would have won the pole and swept the weekend.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO