ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Florida Health suggests steps to avoid mosquito-borne illness

By Hannah Groves
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FEyCI_0g0dx5XU00

Southwest Florida’s first tropical system of the hurricane season has come and gone - but it left behind a lot of mugginess and humidity. With that kind of climate comes mosquitoes.

Florida Health issued a statement reminding residents of Collier County of measures they can take to steer clear of any mosquito-borne illness.

The first step is draining any standing water. This includes from garbage cans, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flowerpots or any other containers.

Residents can protect their cars and/or boats by putting tarps over them - as long as the tarps don’t collect water.

The second step is covering up - with clothing and mosquito repellent. Mosquito netting can also be used to protect babies younger than two months old.

The Department of Health also suggests residents cover their doors and windows with screens in order to keep the mosquitoes out of homes.

Symptoms of mosquito-borne illnesses could include headache, fever, fatigue, dizziness, weakness and/or confusion.

For more information on mosquito-borne illnesses, visit Florida Health’s website.

Comments / 2

Related
usf.edu

CDC lists more Florida counties at high risk for COVID transmission

The 23 counties include nearly all of Central Florida, coast to coast, and South Florida. Two weeks ago, only nine counties were at high risk of transmission. The latest surge of COVID-19 across Florida has placed more than 20 counties at high risk of community spread during the previous week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.
FLORIDA STATE
Marconews.com

3 To Know: Florida at high risk of straining hospitals, more

1. Much of Florida at high risk of straining hospitals. The latest wave of COVID-19 infections, driven by omicron subvariants of the coronavirus, has surged so much that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people in most of central and southern Florida should mask up while indoors.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
Collier County, FL
Health
State
Florida State
Collier County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquito Repellent#Toys#Southwest Florida#Standing Water#The Department Of Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
click orlando

Questions arise about Florida’s new mandatory condo inspection law

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Weeks after Florida lawmakers passed a bill requiring older condominiums to undergo safety inspections to ensure the buildings’ structural integrity, Central Florida condominium association members have many questions about how the new requirements will impact owners. “It all depends on how intrusive the inspection...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Florida man attacked by alligator at hotel

A 49-year-old man was wandering around the grounds of a Sarasota County hotel when he thought he saw a dog in some bushes. It turned out the dog was actually an alligator that lunged toward him and bit his leg.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy