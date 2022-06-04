Medevac responding after horseback riding accident at Gunpowder Falls State Park

UPDATE: This incident occurred at just after 1:00 p.m. in the area of Pot Rocks/9800 Anvil Court (21128), according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Original story below…

PERRY HALL, MD—Crews are performing a back country rescue following a horseback riding accident in Kingsville on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. at in the woods at Gunpowder Falls State Park off of Belair Road in Kingsville.

The Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company reports that one of its ATV units is on the scene, as are crews from White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company and the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Initial reports indicate that the horse may have been spooked/attacked by a dog, causing it to panic and throw its female rider, who was then trampled by the horse.

Medevac is being summoned due to the severity of injuries sustained.

Motorists should use caution in the area.

Photo via Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company

