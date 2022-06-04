ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsville, MD

Medevac responding after horseback riding accident at Gunpowder Falls State Park

By Chris Montcalmo
 4 days ago
UPDATE: This incident occurred at just after 1:00 p.m. in the area of Pot Rocks/9800 Anvil Court (21128), according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Original story below…

———

PERRY HALL, MD—Crews are performing a back country rescue following a horseback riding accident in Kingsville on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. at in the woods at Gunpowder Falls State Park off of Belair Road in Kingsville.

The Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company reports that one of its ATV units is on the scene, as are crews from White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company and the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Initial reports indicate that the horse may have been spooked/attacked by a dog, causing it to panic and throw its female rider, who was then trampled by the horse.

Medevac is being summoned due to the severity of injuries sustained.

Motorists should use caution in the area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Voice

Two People Hurt In Carroll County Plane Crash

Two patients are being evaluated after being involved in a plane crash in Carroll County, authorities say. The plane ran off the runway at the Clearview Airpark on 526 Oak Tree Road around 4:45 p.m., initial reports state. First responders were on the scene as this incident is investigated. Daily...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

One person injured with burns in a Howard County house fire

HOWARD COUNTY (WBFF) — Howard County Firefighters are working to put out a fire in Clarksville. One person injured with burns was transported to an area hospital. The Red Cross was requested for three other residents and two dogs. The house in the 13800 block of Mill Creek Ct....
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
fcfreepress

Brush and car fires keep firefighters busy

Brush and car fires highlighted firefighting efforts by first responders in Chambersburg and Fayetteville Sunday. Two engines and an ambulance from Chambersburg Fire Department responded to the brush fire in the1000 block of Wayne Avenue. Engine 1-2 arrived on scene and confirmed a working brush fire to the rear of...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
House fire reported in Nottingham

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Sunday night house fire in Nottingham. The fire was reported at around 9:45 p.m. on June 5 in the unit block of Millbridge Court (21236). Arriving units found fire showing from an end-of-group townhouse. There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists should use caution in the area. The post House fire reported in Nottingham appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
Rosedale food delivery driver robbed, White Marsh residence burglarized

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the weekend. At just before 12:45 p.m. on Friday, June 3, four suspects stole a pizza from a food delivery driver in the 9100-block of Swiven Place in Rosedale (21237). Sometime between 1:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, an individual broke into a residence in the … Continue reading "Rosedale food delivery driver robbed, White Marsh residence burglarized" The post Rosedale food delivery driver robbed, White Marsh residence burglarized appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WTOP

Child charged in Montgomery Co. playground fire

A child has been arrested and charged with setting a fire at a playground in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Sunday. Flames were seen coming from a playground on Fisher Avenue at Milford Mill Road, near the Maggie Nightingale Library in Poolesville, Sunday afternoon, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
