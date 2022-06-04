ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Glendale's Michael McDowell rides momentum into inaugural NASCAR Cup race at St. Louis

By Cole Cusumano
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WhNau_0g0dwUk100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RIoXT_0g0dwUk100

Don’t look now, but Michael McDowell is heating up.

Although June is just beginning, NASCAR is fully engrossed in a summer state of mind. Within the span of one week, there’s been increased temperatures, fireworks on and off the track and watermelon celebrations courtesy of Ross Chastain.

What do Arizonans do when the grueling summer months arrive? They adapt, and that’s exactly what McDowell is doing at NASCAR’s top level in 2022. The Glendale native and his No. 34 team have caught onto something as of late, compiling four top-10 finishes in their last six starts in the Cup Series.

“I feel like we’re getting a better grip on the setups and different approaches that we need to take,” McDowell told The Republic. “It feels good to finally have some momentum and some confidence going into a couple of fun weeks here, where we feel like we should be really strong.”

Things didn’t start off great for McDowell in the beginning of the year, only managing one top-10 and two lead-lap finishes through eight races. However, everything is going as the 2021 Daytona 500 champion expected at this point of the season.

Not only is the 37-year-old going through the tribulations of learning a brand-new car with a smaller team, Front Row Motorsports, but he’s also developing a rapport with new crew chief Blake Harris — both of which the fresh team leader called a “week-to-week” development.

“This team has a lot that we’re up against,” Harris said. “Lack of information, lack of support. In a lot of areas we take educated guesses at a lot of things week-to-week and that’s why it’s a little bit tough for us to necessarily leave one place and go to the next and think we’ve got it all figured out.

“I think as a whole we’ve outperformed at times that we shouldn’t have, maybe. Even on our bad days a lot of times, we outran a few cars from some of the bigger organizations with a lot more support than we have.”

For a team like Front Row Motorsports, one of the main selling points of the seventh-generation stock car was the closing of the competitive gap from powerhouse teams with an abundance of resources and middle-tier teams with not much assistance from OEMs.

Through 14 races, McDowell has already tied his single-season top-10 record of five, set last year. The handful of quality finishes outranks notable stars such as William Byron, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski.

“I felt like this Next Gen car was going to level the playing field and give us more opportunities to show the level of team and program that we are, and I’m feeling like we’re getting an opportunity to do that now,” McDowell said. “I think we’re getting close to having the speed and if we can continue that, there’s going to be a weekend where we hit everything right and we have an opportunity to win a race.”

While teams are still figuring out the ongoing evolution of the Gen-7 car, McDowell and Harris also credit their performance uptick to a calmer culture throughout the shop. In the beginning of the year, there was a mad-dash to produce cars and much uncertainty in reference to potential inventory issues.

Now the team is able to dedicate much needed time on refining methods to improve on-track performance — something crucial when working with the new, finicky stock car.

“The challenge has just been the newness of it,” McDowell said. “Trying to understand what this car needs and where it wants to be and finding that window. The windows are small, so sometimes you hit it, sometimes you miss it. I think the challenge has just been finding that sweet spot and I think we’re honing in on it.”

Thankfully, the feeling of being overwhelmed returns to the traditional norm of being below the cutline for the playoffs more than halfway through the regular season, something McDowell is familiar with overcoming.

While he believes his best shot at a second career victory will come at a track like a Road America or Watkins Glen, where he can flex his road course prowess, he’s looking forward to Sunday's inaugural Cup race at World Wide Technology Raceway, just 6.4 miles outside of St. Louis. The green flag drops on the Enjoy Illinois 300 at 12:30 p.m. on FS1.

"Gateway is a fun track," McDowell said. "I feel like this Next Gen car is going to be really competitive there. I think you’re going to see a lot of passing and you’re definitely going to down-shift there — maybe even twice."

McDowell is one of few drivers with experience at the 1.25-mile track, making two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts and one in the ARCA Menards Series, where he finished third and led 38 laps. He was 27th-fastest in the lone practice session Friday, with a time of 33.517 seconds.

“I think anytime you’re familiar with a race track it’s helpful,” McDowell said. “Just having that rhythm and knowing what you’re kind of looking for is always good, but in the Cup Series with all the tools that teams have with simulations and everything that’s available to drivers and teams, it’s really hard to have an advantage these days.

“The pressure definitely ramps up in the summer months to get it done and hopefully we’ll have a shot at it.”

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Glendale's Michael McDowell rides momentum into inaugural NASCAR Cup race at St. Louis

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

True Crime Arizona Podcast: Finding Robert Fisher coming June 13

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s one of the biggest true crime cases in United States history, and so much mystery still surrounds notorious fugitive Robert Fisher. He’s believed to have murdered his whole family and set their Scottsdale, AZ home to explode into flames in 2001 before disappearing for more than 20 years. Only so much has been publicly known about the case, until now. This season on True Crime Arizona presents: Finding Robert Fisher, host Briana Whitney and photojournalist Serjio Hernandez get exclusive access to the evidence file and crime scene photos, uncover new theories from people involved who haven’t revealed details before, and take their own investigation underground and across the globe as they search for Robert Fisher and the clues that may lead to him.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Arizona athlete defying all odds to play the game he loves

PHOENIX — There’s nothing like a fun game of cornhole. "Everywhere we go, it's like a big tailgate,” Stacey Moore, Commissioner of the American Cornhole League said. And that tailgate made a stop here in the Valley of the Sun over the weekend from June 3-5. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Beloved Xavier tennis coach Laurie Martin dies after fall

Laurie Martin was a tennis icon in Arizona. For 17 years she led the Xavier College Preparatory girls’ tennis team, winning five state titles and received numerous accolades for her devotion to the sport and school near downtown Phoenix. She was beloved by everyone in the community, which made news of her sudden passing difficult to process.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
State
Illinois State
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
AccuWeather

High temps in Phoenix could crack the 115-degree mark

A scorching heat wave that will last for days is in the cards for the southwestern United States heading into the weekend. AccuWeather meteorologists say the weather pattern could set dozens of new daily records as temperatures soar to their highest levels yet this year, including in Phoenix, which could see the mercury soar above the 115-degree mark.
AZFamily

What rights do Arizona tenants have when their A/C stops working?

An Arizona man convicted of murder in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl was put to death Wednesday in the state’s second execution since officials resumed carrying out the death penalty in May following a nearly eight-year hiatus. Watching Your Wallet: How the Fed Rate Hike affects you.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Chastain
Person
Brad Keselowski
Person
Denny Hamlin
12news.com

Scottsdale lottery ticket now worth $1.4 million

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Two lottery tickets sold in the Valley have yielded big returns after Saturday's number drawing. The Arizona Lottery said one of its Pick tickets is now worth $1.4 million after matching with Saturday's numbers. The winning...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix homeowners march through streets to protest GCU expansion

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dozens of Phoenix homeowners took to the streets to protest on Tuesday evening Grand Canyon University’s plans to expand its campus. Many say they are upset with the decision and fear being left homeless because the university owns the property they live on. Residents at...
PHOENIX, AZ
vnexplorer.net

‘I’m not jumping in after you.’ Man drowns as police watch at Arizona town lake

A 34-year-old man who jumped in Tempe Town Lake to evade police drowned as three officers watched but failed to help, an Arizona police transcript shows. “I’m not jumping in after you,” an officer tells the man in a partial police transcript provided to Arizona’s Family and other news outlets, advising him to swim to a nearby pylon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup#Race Track#Arizonans#Front Row Motorsports
AZFamily

Is $1 million enough to retire in Arizona?

AZDHS launches new formula resource page for struggling Arizona families. Investigators tell Arizona’s Family that it all started when a fight broke out between four people at the bus stop at 19th and Dunlap avenues at around 4 a.m. Temps to increase throughout the week. Updated: 15 hours ago.
ARIZONA STATE
gilaherald.com

New signs restrict heavy vehicle truck traffic to right lane on I-10 between Phoenix, Casa Grande

PHOENIX – To promote safety on a 20-mile segment of Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande, the Arizona Department of Transportation in collaboration with the Department of Public Safety is installing new signage that will restrict heavy vehicle truck traffic on this busy section of highway. Truck traffic will be restricted to the right lane only.
momcollective.com

10 Must Try Mexican Restaurants in Phoenix

We are so lucky that Phoenix has such an abundance of amazing Mexican restuarants to enjoy. It would be impossible to pick just one favorite, so here are ten must-try Phoenix Mexican restaurants and a few reasons we love them!.  Los Reyes de la Torta: Recommended for a giant menu...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
US News and World Report

Arizona's Minimum Wage Tied to Consumer Price Index Changes

PHOENIX (AP) — Concern about the inflation rate is widespread following a jump to a four-decade high earlier this year. In Arizona, rising inflation has an added twist: the state’s minimum wage is now tied to changes in the Consumer Price Index. If prices continue to rise robustly,...
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
598K+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy