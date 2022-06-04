ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Britt doubles down on decline to debate Brooks, campaigns in Huntsville

By Samson Tamijani
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46eapW_0g0dwSyZ00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Alabama Senate Runoff candidate Katie Britt returned to the Rocket City to gather support Saturday morning, speaking to current and former Alabama National Guard servicemembers.

Britt finished the May primary in the lead with 45% of the vote, meaning she and North Alabama-based Representative Mo Brooks will face each other in a runoff June 21.

Abbott restarts baby formula plant linked to contamination

Britt has kept a consistent approach to topics she has recently spoken out about, including her decision to decline a televised debate with Brooks before the runoff.

“I would love the opportunity for a debate but unfortunately Congressman Brooks is more interested in creating a circus,” Britt told News 19. “We’ve been to every single county in this state. I am the only candidate in the entire race that’s done that, and certainly the only one in the runoff. And when we do that we sit down and meet people and listen to them, talk with them [and] answer questions. So we’re continuing to do that.”

During her speech at the event hosted by the Von Braun Center, Britt underlined conservative policies she believes will protect everyday Alabamians. She also acknowledged the need to strengthen voter turnout, which was a measly 23% in the May 24 primary.

“We need people telling people telling people, encouraging people to go vote,” she said. “So June 21 — you know a lot of people are used to voting in November but that’s not something that they’re typically used to doing in June. And so [we’re] making sure that people get out, that we continue to spread the word. We’re doing that via social media, we’re doing that on the airways here. We’re continuing to meet with voters, and we’re really hopeful that we can get a good turnout for June 21st.”

Project Wear Orange honors the lives lost to senseless gun violence

Britt added that her generation needs a voice in the Senate representing Alabama, and that Mo brooks hasn’t done enough in his time in Washington.

“Congressman Brooks has been in office for over 40 years, and yet, has nothing to show for it,” she said. “I think out of all of that, I think he has worked to rename a post office, which I appreciate but at this point in time in our nation, we need leaders who can actually work to create solutions and get something done.”

The Alabama National Guard combined conference also invited Rep. Brooks to speak. His speech will take place Saturday night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 11

Steve Coulter
4d ago

Of course she doesn't want to debate, her ties to the deep State and Global corporations would be exposed.

Reply(4)
9
Related
aldailynews.com

Coleman readying ‘red flag’ bill for Alabama Legislature

Rep. Merika Coleman, D-Birmingham, is gearing up to again push for a “red flag” law in Alabama. Coleman on Tuesday told Alabama Daily News that she will have a bill ready for an expected special session later this year. And if not then, she’ll file it for the 2023 legislative session that starts in March. Coleman will then be a senator in that 35-member body.
WTVM

Alabama state auditor speaks on run for secretary of state

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler spoke in Opelika on his run for Alabama Secretary of State. Zeigler spoke on reporting the ethics complaint that caused the former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley’s resignation, the $3 billion prison rental scheme, and Amendment One that would have taken away citizens’ right to vote for Alabama State Board of Education.
OPELIKA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Alabama State
Alabama Elections
State
Washington State
Local
Alabama Sports
Huntsville, AL
Sports
Huntsville, AL
Elections
Huntsville, AL
Government
WSFA

Bomb threat email targets homes, offices of Alabama officials

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway by the FBI after multiple media outlets across the state received a bomb threat email Tuesday indicating explosive devices had been planted at the homes and offices of multiple state officials, among others. The email, with the subject line “We placed bombs...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Maryland Daily Record

Roy Moore Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Siblings: Michael Joseph Moore; Toni Martin; Joey Moore; Nancy Barksdale. College: University of Alabama Law School, United States Military Academy. Wife/Spouse Name: Kayla Kisor (m. 1985) Kids/Children Name: Ory Moore, Micah Moore, Caleb Moore, and Heather Moore. Profession: Judge, Politician, Jurist. Net Worth: $3 million. Last Updated: June 2022. Roy...
GADSDEN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mo Brooks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Alabama#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Alabama National Guard#Alabamians
WHNT-TV

Alabama Lawmakers Have No Plan To Pause Gas Tax

In Alabama, lawmakers and the governor aren't changing their minds about keeping our gas tax in place. Police Department Hosts Fundraiser for Child’s Medical …. Boxing Organization Changing Parkinson’s Patients. Casey White Lawyers Reveal Potential Defense Strategy. Concerts in the Park Summer Series Begins. VBC Propst Arena Gets...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

How much rain has Alabama gotten so far?

Areas around Birmingham, Huntsville and in eastern Alabama were hit with significant rainfall on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as slow-moving storms rolled across the area. The National Weather Service said areas around Huntsville, Madison and Decatur got an estimated 2 to 5 inches of rain on Tuesday night. Spots...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
americanmilitarynews.com

GAO report finds no issues with Redstone Arsenal as Space Command HQ

The Government Accountability Office, in reviewing the selection process of Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville as the “preferred” site for U.S. Space Command headquarters, found issues in that process and recommended the Air Force develop better guidance for future basing decisions. However, the GAO made no comment — in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy