ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, DE

Padua win state championship on PK kicks

By Nick Halliday
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wTVB1_0g0dvvPj00

Pauda Girls Soccer 2022 state champs, photo by Nick Halliday

Padua Academy and Middletown went the distance as they battled for the DIAA Division I girls soccer state championship at Delaware State’s Alumni. Padua was able to capture their fourth straight state championship with a 3-1 penalty kick victory over Middletown.

At the end of regular time the two teams were tied 3-3. Pauda got on the board first as Madelyn Galbus found the loose ball in front of the net off the corner kick 1-0. Middletown then scored the next two goals to take a 2-1 lead. Emma Minzer also found herself the lucky recipient of a loose ball in front of the Padua goal as she scored, and minutes later Rhiannon Bosco headed a ball past the Padua goalie for their second goal.

Padua was able to tie the game up at 2-2 before the half on the second goal from Galbus. Haley doughtery was able to find an open Galbus on a great crossing pass, as Galbus kicked it in the upper left hand corner of the goal.

Padua again struck first in the second half. Dougherty added another assist this time she found Maddie Moser in front of the net she settled it, then scored on a goal in the bottom left corner of the net. Middletown answered with eight minutes left in the game as Bosco scored her second goal. Bosco picked up a loose ball that got away from Padua’s goalie Claire Campbell and scored on the empty net tying the game to force overtime.

In two ten minute overtimes neither team was able to score which forced the game into penalty kicks. Each team sent five players out to take penalty shots to decide the game. Padua was leading 2-1 in penalty kicks as they sent their last player to the line Maddie Moser. Moser stepped up, set the ball on the line then proceeded to kick it past the goalkeeper to give Padua the 2022 Division I Girls soccer state championship.

Comments / 0

Related
Delaware LIVE News

Cape holds off Appo for state championship

WILMINGTON — Cape Henlopen picked the right time to put up a crooked number on the scoreboard in the DIAA baseball championship game on Monday night. The Vikings scored three times in the bottom of the sixth inning, then held off a potential Appoquinimink rally in the seventh for a 4-1 win and their second title since 2018. On a ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Final field day for retiring Coach B

Lewes Elementary School physical education teacher Tim Bamforth, right, coordinates his final field day June 2. Bamforth, who is retiring after 31 years, has a connection to his replacement Ben Ashby, left, a Cape Henlopen High School athlete and graduate, whom Bamforth taught in kindergarten.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Coastal Corvette show to benefit youth sports June 11

Since its inception in 2016, the Jason Anderson Foundation for Youth Sports has been focused on providing funding to local youth sports organizations and families in need to ensure all kids get the opportunity to participate in an organized community sports activity. The foundation remains committed to that effort and...
WMDT.com

Police: Fight at Seaford school ceremony sends two to the hospital

SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police say a fight at a Middle School Bridge Ceremony sent two to the hospital Monday evening. We’re told at around 7 p.m., an altercation broke out between adults at the Seaford High School Football Stadium during the ceremony. Police say two people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries as a result of the fight.
SEAFORD, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middletown, DE
State
Delaware State
Middletown, DE
Sports
Local
Delaware Sports
Daily Local News

New fluke regulations is place as flounder season heats up

Despite the snotty spring weather, a few scheduling conflicts, and a couple of false starts, I finally got my boat, Open Debate, back on the salt last week. But my inaugural voyage from Ocean City Maryland’s public launch to our canal side beach house (a place I like to call Moot Point) was not without a touch of drama.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Milton Elementary social worker first in Delaware to earn national certification

Building strong home, school and community networks is key to student success, says Milton Elementary social worker Gloria Ho, the first person in Delaware to become nationally certified by the School Social Work Association of America. Criteria for school social workers seeking national certification include a master’s degree in social...
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Big Brothers, Sisters snags $900,000 MacKenzie Scott donation

  A surprise $900,000 donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott will double the annual budget of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Delaware. The organization, which pairs at-risk children with adult mentors, is still discussing how to use the donation, which the organization did not apply for or know about until the staff got a call, said Anya Lindsey-Jenkins, executive director. ... Read More
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Corner Kick#The Diaa Division
PhillyBite

Top 18 Best Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia

Is a must-try! So, We've rounded up a few of our favorite locations, including Angelo's Pizzeria, Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies, Max's Cheesesteaks, Ishkabibble's Eatery and don't forget Pat's and Geno's. You can even order vegan cheesesteaks if you prefer plant-based proteins. But, if you haven't tried Philadelphia cheesesteaks before, you might be interested in trying one of these restaurants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Town Square LIVE News

‘Fiddler on the Roof’ dancer performs male, female roles

Lauren Blair Smith sometimes portrays a woman in the national tour of “Fiddler on the Roof,” coming to Wilmington this week. Sometimes, she’s one of the guys. Smith, who snagged the role as a dancer and understudy to two of the featured characters right out of college, dances as a woman in the first big musical scene, “Tradition.” Then she ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

'Answer the call' | Kicking off Delaware's Juneteenth festivities, officials say the fight isn't yet over

"Today, we raised this flag as a symbol that we are moving forward. And God is good because the bells are ringing, and this morning when He woke me up at four in the morning, He said to me that this is about letting freedom ring," U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester told a crowd gathered in the parking lot of the Route 9 Library and Innovation Center Monday. "Today we will let freedom ring. We will let freedom ring in Delaware. We will let freedom ring in the United States of America. We are not going back. Happy Juneteenth."
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Philly

Philadelphia’s First Black TV Reporter Trudy Haynes Passes Away At Age 95

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The CBS3 family has lost one of our own. Former Eyewitness News reporter Trudy Haynes has died. She was 95 years old. She was beloved by all of us. Trudy was a trailblazer in the journalism industry and a longtime fixture at CBS3, where she worked for more than 30 years. Haynes transformed the face of the news industry when she became Philadelphia’s first Black TV reporter. Now, we celebrate her life and all that she meant to us and the legacy she leaves behind. Haynes was the definition of class and grace and our very own legend here...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

3 injured - 1 critically - in East Side shooting in Wilmington

A shooting in Wilmington's East Side left three people injured, including one man in critical condition, city authorities announced Monday. According to Wilmington Police, a shooting incident around 7:55 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in the 900 block of Lombard Street critically injured a 22-year-old man and also sent two 17-year-old boys to the hospital in stable condition.
WILMINGTON, DE
fox29.com

Police scuba team pulls car from creek waters in Delaware park

LAUREL, Del. - A vehicle was recovered from a creek Monday by a scuba unit with Delaware State Police. The car, a 1994 Hyundai Elantra, was pulled from Broad Creek in Philips Landing Park in Laurel. Police say the boat was found below 16 feet of water. Photos appear to...
Cape Gazette

Waterfront home in Mariners Cove - includes the Boat!

Everything INCLUDING THE BOAT! Beautiful and well maintained waterfront home in Mariners Cove. Comes furnished AND includes the 2014 Bennington boat with a new cover and new seats! New roof (pics taken before new roof installed), 2 new skylights, new skirting with support beams. Move right in and enjoy life on the water. Brand new deck overlooks the water and your private dock. Extra large lot offers plenty of parking for guests and storing your boat in the off season. 2 sheds for storage. Bright, open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Imagine waking up, walking out your back door on to your boat and heading out to the water for a day of fishing, crabbing or just relaxing. Current land rent is $982.03/month. Subject to buyer being approved by the park.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE News

Hockessin, DE
1K+
Followers
642
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

 https://townsquaredelaware.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy