Brush fire briefly closes southbound I-25 near Santa Fe
All lanes have reopened on I-25 southbound near exit 290, after a brush fire ignited and brought traffic to a standstill Saturday...www.koat.com
All lanes have reopened on I-25 southbound near exit 290, after a brush fire ignited and brought traffic to a standstill Saturday...www.koat.com
I believe that I discovered this fire around 12:30 PM today. I had been working outdoors - clearing my property of dead debris - I've been doing this for 2 months now. Then, I discovered this fire & quickly notified the authorities. I am so glad to know that this fire is no longer burning. The fires near the Pecos Wilderness are close enough. The sight of this one was completely discouraging. But, I will keep going with my clean up project for sure.
Comments / 7