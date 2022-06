An 18-year-old Lancaster County woman turned herself in to police on Tuesday in connection with a hit and run that killed a man on a scooter in April. The crash occurred around 7 a.m. in the 1800 block of Rockvale Road, where first responders found an unresponsive man on the side of the road with serious head injuries. A damaged foot-powered scooter was near the man, but there were no witnesses to confirm the man had been on it when he was hit.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO