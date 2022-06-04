ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Enraged Mother Allegedly Rams Cotati Police Cruiser While Fleeing Child Custody Exchange

By MendoFever Staff
 4 days ago

The following is a press release issued by the Cotati Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. Yesterday a man who was attempting a planned child custody exchange at the Cotati Police...

Mike Lovell
4d ago

how can it be alleged that she did this if the officer is sitting the car an watching her do this kind of throws the alleged part of it the window

3
Cherry Ames Ames
3d ago

I think we're too soft on DUIs. With everything she did, her cars should be removed permanently and she should never be allowed to drive again. She was planning on driving away drunk with a child in the car, had not her ex had the good sense to not give her the child or did she drunk drive the child to the meeting?

2
NoNoNo!
4d ago

Mother of the year? NOT! I guess custody goes to Dad now? 🤔

10
