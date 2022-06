EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The DEA Administrator has invited an El Paso family and an Albuquerque family to attend the first-ever Family Summit on the Overdose Epidemic. Jennipher Talamantes, a counselor at El Paso ISD, along with Jennifer and David Burke, the Executive Directors of Serenity Mesa Recovery Center in Albuquerque, were the only El Pasoan and New Mexicans invited to meet with Administrator Anne Milgram as part of the first-ever DEA Family Summit on the Overdose Epidemic.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO