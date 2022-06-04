ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JoJo Siwa and Girlfriend Kylie Prew Adorably Caught on Kiss Cam at Dodger Stadium

By TooFab Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe couple shared a sweet make out sesh on the jumbotron as they attended LGBTQ+ Pride Night at Dodger Stadium. JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew are showing off some PDA!. The young couple was spotted locking lips on the Kiss Cam during a Dodgers game at Dodger Stadium on Friday --...

Page Six

JoJo Siwa rocks purple mohawk for Pride, cozies up to girlfriend Kylie Prew

JoJo Siwa is going punk rock for Pride.  The dancer partnered with Shop With Google and Paper Magazine to change up her look in honor of Pride month. Siwa posted a series of photographs with the caption, “Happy Pride 🌈,” showing off looks that fans have never seen before. In one picture, the “Dance Moms” star wears a white T-shirt with rolled up sleeves and jeans with her hair slicked back. But perhaps the most dramatic change was one photo in which the “So You Think You Can Dance” judge rocks a tall, bright purple mohawk, shaved sides and multiple earrings.  Siwanators and celebrities...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

From tween phenom to queer icon, JoJo Siwa is blazing her own trail

In honor of Pride Month, NBC Out is highlighting and celebrating a new generation of LGBTQ trailblazers, creators and newsmakers. Visit our full #Pride30 list here. After rising to fame as a tween phenom on “Dance Moms,” JoJo Siwa made headlines last year when she came out as a member of the LGBTQ community and became the first contestant to dance with a same-sex partner on the American version of “Dancing With the Stars.”
ENTERTAINMENT
