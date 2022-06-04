Pioneer Schools superintendent place on administrative leave
The Pioneer School Board announced Friday it has placed Superintendent Ben Halsey on administrative leave.
According to the announcement, Nicholas Silvaroli will be stepping in as Acting Superintendent effective immediately, and Dr. Michael Irizarry will be filling in as Acting Assistant Superintendent.
The School Board said it will not comment further on its review at this time, out of respect of the confidentiality of its employees and ongoing personal matters.
Comments / 0