Jackson man sentenced to 25 years for drug charge

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A Jackson man was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Friday, June 3 for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth.

According to court documents, Elbert Silas was accused of negotiating and conducting the sale of meth throughout Mississippi. Silas was also accused of distributing heroin during the same time period, between 2017 and 2019.

U.S. District Judge Daniel P. Jordan III sentenced Silas to 25 years in federal prison and 5 years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $1,500 fine.

