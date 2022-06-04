Pickens County correctional officer charged with custodial sexual abuse

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A Pickens County correctional officer was charged with 16 counts of custodial sexual abuse Friday.

According to the Pickens County Jail, Marquita Booker, 28, is accused of having sexual intercourse with an inmate in the jail.

She is being held at Lamar County Jail awaiting bond.

