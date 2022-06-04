ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston hip-hop legend Bun B headlines hot summer music festival

By Steven Devadanam
 4 days ago

For anyone keeping track, Houston's hip-hop legend Bun B is not only having the best year ever, he's also seemingly everywhere. Fresh off a historic rodeo show, Coachella fest appearance, Justin Bieber hangout at Toyota Center, and emcee gig at the 2022 Tastemaker Awards, Bun B just repped H-Town during a red-hot Verzuz battle.

The video above is from a previous report when Bun B made history as the first Black man from Houston to headline a concert at the rodeo.

Houston's renaissance-man rapper will soon drop his science at Summer Jam HTX on Saturday, June 11. The hot summer festival, dubbed "the biggest party in Texas," at the SoHo Festival Grounds located at 13575 Almeda School Rd.

Along with the Houston hip-hop icon, the one-day festival will also showcase sets from rising star Moneybagg Yo and Atlanta starlet Latto. The 25-act lineup also includes Lil' Flip, Saucy Santana, Tay Money, R&B artist Tink, and Beat King.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

houstononthecheap.com

Celebrate summer 2022 in Baytown near Houston with fun events including free concerts, fireworks, waterpark activities & more!

Looking for things to do in the Houston area this summer? Baytown, Texas, located just 30 minutes east of Houston, offers local opportunities for fun and escape all summer long! There’s live entertainment, delicious food, July 4th parade, fireworks, summer camps for kids, and waterpark activities!!! Check out all the details and make plans to visit Baytown, Texas this summer!
