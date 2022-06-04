Man injured after buggy rear-ended in Vinton County

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A man suffered minor injuries after the horse and buggy he was driving was rear-ended in Vinton County Friday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.

The crash happened at approximately 8:31 p.m. on SR-93 in Clinton Township.

Two teenagers dead after shooting in north Columbus

According to OSHP, the horse and buggy being driven by a McArthur man was hit from behind by a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Tommy Reed, 50, also of McArthur.

The driver of the buggy was treated at the scene.

Reed was cited for failure to maintain an assured clear distance ahead.

No other injuries were reported.

Cheryl Conn
4d ago

Why? I travel that road many times and when I see a buggy I will wait until I am sure no one gets 😢 I go to visit family in Logan Ohio there’s no reason for all these accidents unless you just 🤷‍♀️ I’m always thinking pass then my brain goes to overdrive “what if the horse gets spooked “ Respecting horse and buggy is no different than a Bicycle or someone breaks down and there’s no place to get off the road. I don’t rush anyone because you might not make it to your destination and I don’t care who you are the buggy’s and horses need time.Please Be Careful and Slow down🥲

