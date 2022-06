COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas 4000 is back for the first time in three years to pedal through 20 states to battle cancer. For 19 years, Texas 4000 for Cancer has cultivated student leaders in the fight against cancer through the world’s longest charity bike ride at 4,000-miles. All together, riders have helped raise nearly 13 million dollars, pedaled more than 5.7 million collective miles, and impacted countless lives.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO