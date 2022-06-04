Business Spotlight

James “Jim” Michael Paar, 75, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, in Baytown, Texas, with his loving family by his side. He was born on May 28, 1947, in Waterloo, Iowa, to the late Bertram Anthony and Dorothy Marie Condon Paar. Jim graduated from Corpus Christi Academy, class of 1965. He attended college at Del Mar College, in Corpus Christi, where he was the president of the business club. Jim formally worked as a police officer in Kingsville, Texas. Before his retirement, Jim settled into a career working in the chemical industry as a boilermaker for Shell Refinery.
