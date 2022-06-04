Business Spotlight

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty County, TX

 4 days ago

Jerrel Andrew “Jerry” Whiteside

Jerrel Andrew “Jerry” Whiteside, 84, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Tomball, Texas. Jerry was born December 1, 1937, in Sipe Springs, Texas, to parents Jim Whiteside and Mamie Hicks Whiteside. Jerry was a resident of Dayton for 7 years and a former resident of...
DAYTON, TX
Joy Ann Seale

Joy Ann Seale, 83, of Cleveland, Texas went to her Heavenly home on Thursday, June 2, 2022. She was born on Saturday, September 17, 1938, in Linden, Texas to Grady Cary Seale and Mildred Lucille (Early) Seale, both of whom have preceded her in death. Joy was also preceded in...
CLEVELAND, TX
Free Outdoor Expo coming to Cleveland this weekend

The Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce is just days away from its annual family-friendly festival, Outdoor Expo, happening this Saturday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event is held at the beginning of each summer at Stancil Park and features “outdoor” activities and educational exhibits, including the popular Snake & Reptile Show, archery, a BB gun range, KidFish catch & release fishing, the Liberty County AgriLife AgVenture exhibit, KidZone inflatable area, and the Touch-a-Truck exhibit, where kids (and adults) can sit in, touch, and take pictures with interesting vehicles and construction equipment.
Keith Ryan Burch

Keith Ryan Burch, 38, of Crosby, Texas, was called home to be with the Lord on June 1, 2022. Keith was born in Liberty, Texas, to Kathy Burch Brackin on March 4, 1984. Keith was a hard worker who had many interests and talents. He was a jack-of-all-trades but especially enjoyed working on vehicles. Keith loved to spend time with his family and always found the time to check in on them. He had a sense of humor and knew how to make everyone laugh. Keith was strong and compassionate and would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it. He was loved, loved by many, and will be greatly missed.
CROSBY, TX
Jacky Ray Keith

Jacky Ray Keith, age 85 of Dayton, Texas, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022. He was born March 20, 1937, in Cleveland, Texas, to parents Lester and Callie Keith who preceded him in death along with his brothers, Lemuel, Charles, Travis and Alton Keith; and sister, Maxine Erderly. Mr. Keith...
CLEVELAND, TX
James “Jim” Michael Paar

James “Jim” Michael Paar, 75, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, in Baytown, Texas, with his loving family by his side. He was born on May 28, 1947, in Waterloo, Iowa, to the late Bertram Anthony and Dorothy Marie Condon Paar. Jim graduated from Corpus Christi Academy, class of 1965. He attended college at Del Mar College, in Corpus Christi, where he was the president of the business club. Jim formally worked as a police officer in Kingsville, Texas. Before his retirement, Jim settled into a career working in the chemical industry as a boilermaker for Shell Refinery.
DAYTON, TX
Wilkerson family helping to fight hunger in their community

A small food bank is helping to bridge the hunger gap for families in the small community of Batson. Organized and replenished by Saul and Kasi Wilkerson, and their five children, the food bank is set up at the Batson carwash on SH 105. “With the way times are these...
BATSON, TX
Liberty woman reels in shark while fishing in the Trinity River

A Liberty woman has a fishing story that is off the hook. While fishing for catfish in the Trinity River in Liberty on Friday, June 3, she instead snagged a 3-foot bull shark. “I really thought it was a catfish when it first hit my line,” said Breanna Duff. “My husband Norman started yelling that it was a shark and I said, ‘No, it’s not.’ I was really shocked when I realized that he was right. It was a shark.”
LIBERTY, TX
Walter Izear Beard, Jr.

Walter Izear Beard, Jr., 62, of Dayton, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, in Baytown. Walter was born September 20, 1959, in Dayton to parents Walter Izear Beard, Sr. and Zoble Mae Williams Beard. Walter was a longtime resident of Dayton and attended Dayton schools. Walter was a member of...
DAYTON, TX
Persistence pays off in LCSO arrest of New Jersey felony offender

A man wanted for a vehicular homicide case in New Jersey was arrested in Cleveland on Saturday, May 28, through a joint effort by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Houston Police Department, Harris County Sheriff’s Office and New Jersey State Police. According to a statement from the sheriff’s...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Girlfriend of man who allegedly stole Dayton police car now facing charges

A Dayton man who allegedly stole and ditched a police cruiser on May 31 is still on the run, although authorities have now arrested a person they say has been aiding and abetting 54-year-old Clifford Oclair. On Monday, deputies with the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office arrested Tavasha Marie Banning, 41, of Dayton, on a third-degree felony charge of Hindering the Apprehension or Prosecution of a Known Felon.
DAYTON, TX
Man arrested for raping 83-year-old neighbor in Cleveland

Cleveland Police Department has arrested a 64-year-old man for the rape of an 83-year-old woman. On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 10:13 p.m., Cleveland Police Department was called to investigate an Aggravated Sexual Assault that occurred on Harding Avenue. Upon arrival, Cleveland Police Department Officers met with an 83-year-old female...
CLEVELAND, TX

