Business Spotlight

Keith Ryan Burch, 38, of Crosby, Texas, was called home to be with the Lord on June 1, 2022. Keith was born in Liberty, Texas, to Kathy Burch Brackin on March 4, 1984. Keith was a hard worker who had many interests and talents. He was a jack-of-all-trades but especially enjoyed working on vehicles. Keith loved to spend time with his family and always found the time to check in on them. He had a sense of humor and knew how to make everyone laugh. Keith was strong and compassionate and would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it. He was loved, loved by many, and will be greatly missed.

CROSBY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO