ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight found dead Saturday in Columbia home, police say

By Aarón Torres
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight was found dead at his home Saturday morning, Columbia police said.

Police were called to Knight’s house around 9:35 a.m., Toni Messina, a spokeswoman for the Columbia Police Department, said in an email.

Knight was found with an apparent gunshot wound and no foul play is suspected, Messina said.

Knight was elected as the Boone County prosecutor in 2006 after running unopposed. He was re-elected in 2010, 2014 and 2018, according to the Boone County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Previously, Knight served as an assistant prosecuting attorney from 1992 to 1999 and then as first assistant prosecuting attorney from 1999 to 2006.

Born and raised in Columbia, Knight graduated from Hickman High School in 1985. He graduated with a degree in business administration from the University of Missouri in 1989 and from Missouri’s School of Law in 1992, the website for the prosecuting attorney’s office said.

Knight announced earlier this year that he would not seek reelection, the Colubmia Daily Tribune reported. Knight told the newspaper he was “strongly considering” seeking the Boone County Circuit Court judgeship for Division III in 2024.

State leaders reacted to news of Knight’s death on social media Saturday afternoon.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said on Twitter that Knight was a colleague who was fully committed to his work.

“But I will remember him as the kind, patient and diligent man that he remained through the many years that we served together. RIP,” she posted.

The Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys said Knight was a passionate advocate and public servant.

“Our prayers are with Dan’s family and office,” the organization said.

Comments / 1

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Auxvasse man killed while working on bulldozer

MARION COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Auxvasse man was killed Tuesday after he was hit by a bulldozer in Marion County. The incident happened just before 5:45 p.m. at a private property located about a mile east of Warren, Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Joseph M. Shook, 28, was performing maintenance The post Auxvasse man killed while working on bulldozer appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
Boone County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Boone County, MO
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foul Play#Police#Violent Crime#Hickman High School#School Of Law#Division Iii#Jackson County
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Man Wanted on Six Warrants Runs From Police

On Sunday morning, Sedalia Police recognized a wanted subject walking in the street near the intersection of West 14th Street and South Kentucky Avenue. When the officer attempted to detain him, he fled on foot. He was shortly after taken into custody, and the subject's warrants were confirmed. He had...
SEDALIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Another Algoa Correctional Center inmate dies

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Corrections says a second inmate at Algoa Correctional Center has died in less than a week. According to a release, 44-year-old Ronnie Whiteside was pronounced dead Saturday, June 4 at 11:57 PM. Whiteside was serving a seven-year sentence for third-degree domestic assault...
CENTER, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Four Sedalians Injured in US 65 Wreck

Four Sedalians were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2018 Toyota, driven by 53-year-old Vasiliy I. Popa of Sedalia, was on US 65 and slowing down to turn on right Route H just after 9 a.m., when the Toyota was struck from behind by a southbound 2010 Ford, driven by 47-year-old Andy R. Schlaback of Sweet Springs.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Arrested In Pettis County for Animal Neglect

Two Pettis County women were arrested for animal neglect on Sunday evening. According to a facebook post by Sheriff Brad Anders, “this has been an ongoing issue for the past year, and the Sheriffs Office has attempted to utilize several resources in an attempt to address the issue. However, all attempts have been met with negative results.”
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Booked Into Jail Following Arrest

An arrest by the Chillicothe Police Department resulted in 34-year-old Jeremy Andrew Lamp of Chillicothe being booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail. Lamp was arrested Sunday morning and booked in at about 9:55 am for alleged endangering the welfare of a child. Bond was set at $2,500 cash only.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kmmo.com

WAVERLY MAN ARRESTED AFTER TWO TRAFFIC CRASHES IN LESS THAN A WEEK

A Waverly man has been arrested after two traffic crashes in a span of five days. According to the Waverly Police Department, on June 3, a Waverly Police officer responded to a vehicle collision that occurred on Old Bridge Street near Commercial Street. Upon arrival, it was found that one of the drivers, identified as 24-year-old Zachery Johnson had driven through a stop sign and struck another vehicle. Johnson did not have insurance for his vehicle nor a valid driver’s license at the time of the crash. A police report was taken for the crash, and this incident was to be referred to the Lafayette County Prosecutor’s Office for criminal charges.
WAVERLY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
4K+
Followers
872
Post
740K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy