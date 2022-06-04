ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Kevin Na Resigns From PGA Tour, Joins LIV Golf

Field Level Media
Field Level Media
 4 days ago

Kevin Na is resigning from the PGA Tour and will join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, he announced Saturday.

A five-time winner on the PGA Tour, Na announced on social media that his reasoning for his resignation is to avoid facing potential discipline and/or legal action for competing in the rival tour. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan previously told tour members that players who elect to participate in the LIV league face disciplinary action, which could include fines, suspensions and potential banishment from the PGA Tour.

‘Exercising My Right as a Free Agent’

“For 19 years, I’ve played on the PGA Tour and I have loved every minute of it. I appreciate the platform the tour has provided me to play the game that I love and for the opportunities that have come with it,” Na, 38, wrote on both Twitter and Instagram.

“Recent developments in the professional golf world have given me a chance to reconsider my options. I would like the freedom to play where I want and exercising my right as a free agent gives me that opportunity. However to remain a PGA Tour player, I must give up my right to make these choices about my career. If I exercise my right to choose where and when I play golf, then I cannot remain a PGA Tour player without facing disciplinary proceedings and legal action from the PGA Tour.

“I am sad to share that I have chosen to resign from the PGA Tour. This has not been an easy decision and not one I take lightly. I hope the current policies change and I’ll be able to play on the PGA Tour again.”

Na, who is ranked 33rd in the world, was listed in the field for next week’s inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series event outside London. Other notable names in the field include former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, Englishmen Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Richard Bland, Spaniard Sergio Garcia, Talor Gooch, Germany’s Martin Kaymer and South Africans Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace.

For 2022, LIV Golf will hold eight events with a total payout of $255 million.

Na’s most recent victory was the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii. Na, who has earned nearly $38 million during his PGA Tour career, was born in South Korea and lives in Las Vegas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QXrmo_0g0dppKd00
Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

“For now, please keep an eye out for LIV Golf,” Na wrote. “It is an exciting new product and I hope you will enjoy the buzz it brings to golf. I am thrilled to begin the next chapter in my career, starting next week at the inaugural LIV Invitational series event in London. I hope you’ll continue to support me.”

Comments / 0

Related
Field Level Media

Jack Nicklaus: Saudis Offered Me $100M+ to be Face of LIV Golf

Greg Norman was not atop the leaderboard of the LIV Golf Invitational Series organizers, who pursued and preferred Jack Nicklaus, according to the 73-time PGA Tour winner. “I was offered something in excess of $100 million by the Saudis, to do the job probably similar to the one that Greg is doing,” Nicklaus said in a story with Fire Pit Collective. “I turned it down. Once verbally, once in writing. I said, ‘Guys, I have to stay with the PGA Tour. I helped start the PGA Tour.'”
GOLF
Field Level Media

PGA Tour Denies Waivers Requests for LIV Golf Event

The PGA Tour did not approve its members to play in the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series next month in London, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday. Because the debut tournament is scheduled for June 9-11, in conflict with the tour’s RBC Canadian Open, PGA Tour players by rule had to be granted a release to play the opposing event. The tour has granted releases in the past for events such as the Saudi International, but it has now denied all requests related to LIV.
GOLF
Field Level Media

Dustin Johnson in First LIV Golf Event; Phil Mickelson Absent

Two-time major champion Dustin Johnson intends to play in the debut tournament of the LIV Golf Invitational Series next month in London, according to the field that LIV released Tuesday night. Johnson, 37, was the biggest previously unreported name in the field, which does not include Phil Mickelson. The circuit,...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is arguably the GOAT of golf. Other than holding tens of records on the PGA Tour, Tiger has also won 15 major championships during his legendary career, already earning an induction to the World Golf Hall of Fame. While Woods has rejuvenated his career over the last few years, he has had a supportive partner by his side. dominated the world of golf, he has had a supportive partner by his side. Let’s get to know Tiger Woods’ girlfriend, Erica Herman.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
golfmagic.com

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus sued by Nicklaus Companies

18-time major winning legend Jack Nicklaus is being sued by Nicklaus Companies for breach of contract, tortious interference and breach of fiduciary duty. As reported by Sports Illustrated, a complaint was filed by Nicklaus Companies to the Supreme Court against the Golden Bear on May 13. According to the complaint,...
ECONOMY
GolfWRX

Report: Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed agree multi-year deals with LIV Golf

American duo Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed have both joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, according to the Telegraph. Earlier this week, Phil Mickelson confirmed that he had joined the breakaway tour, while it’s reported that Rickie Fowler’s signing is close. “While there has been a lot of...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

"A hypocrite!" LIV Golf Investments CEO Greg Norman blasts Jack Nicklaus

Greg Norman has described legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus as a "hypocrite" ahead of a huge week in golf. LIV Golf Investments CEO Norman, 72, has claimed that Nicklaus was in favour of the Saudi-backed league having previously voiced his support for the venture. The Golden Bear previously said that he...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Monahan
Person
Richard Bland
Person
Kevin Love
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf: Surprise name will call the action after Darren Clarke snub

A broadcaster with no experience commentating on golf will call the action for the LIV Golf Invitational Series, which will be streamed on YouTube, Facebook and their official website. The first event at Centurion Club, St Albans, kicks off on Thursday with 48 players broken down into 12 teams of...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Report: Phil Mickelson and Fowler commit to LIV Golf Invitational Series

Both Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler have decided to commit their futures to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, the Golf Channel have reported. According to the golf reporter Rich Lerner, both Lefty and Fowler will "imminently" be heading to the LIV Golf Invitational Series which is due to kick off this Thursday at Centurion Club in St Albans.
Golf.com

‘It became reckless’: Phil Mickelson opens up on gambling addiction, break from golf

Phil Mickelson’s months-long absence from the public eye left a vacuum that was quickly filled with stories and speculation. There were excerpts from Alan Shipnuck’s biography of Mickelson that revealed Mickelson’s mixed feelings about the Saudis backing the LIV League. Soon thereafter, there were references to massive gambling losses. The excerpts fueled the absence, and the absence fueled the speculation, and over time, as Mickelson missed the Masters and then his title defense at the PGA, we started to wonder what was really going on.
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf World#The Pga Tour#Saudi
ClutchPoints

US Open seals Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson’s fates amid LIV Golf scandal

The PGA received some shocking news recently, as star golfers Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson officially announced their intentions to join the rival LIV Golf association. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan had said in the past that any player who participates in the rival tour’s events will face a potential ban. As such, many were wondering about the status of Mickelson and Johnson for the upcoming US Open, which begins on June 16, just a week after LIV Golf’s first event tees off.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods offered ‘mind-blowingly enormous’ deal to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour has spared no expense in its quest become a legitimate rival to the PGA. The rival league has made headlines for its allegedly massive financial offers to some of the world’s best golfers. LIV Golf even tried to land 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus, reportedly offering him around $100 million to run the league before settling on former world no. 1 Greg Norman. While the rival league landed big names, such as Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, it didn’t stop them from trying to get the biggest name in the sport. Norman revealed that LIV Golf made a monster offer to Tiger Woods in an effort to get him to ditch the PGA, per TheComeback.com.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson looks very different as he rocks up at LIV Golf Draft evening

Making his first public appearance in four months, Phil Mickelson has touched down at the LIV Golf Invitational London rocking a very different look. Mickelson, who has accepted a gigantic $200 million offer to play in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series, was unveiled by LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman as one of the 12 team captains teeing it up at Centurion Club in St Albans this week.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To The Phil Mickelson Decision

Paige Spiranac had some choice words for Phil Mickelson after he announced that he'd be joining the LIV Tour. Rumors were swirling on Monday that Mickelson had made his decision to play on that tour after he went dark for several months. He then released a statement after the reports came out confirming that those rumors were true.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Minjee Lee shoots a record-low score for a record-high payday and a much deserved U.S. Women's Open title

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — In every major championship, there is a winning moment, but that doesn't mean there's always a dramatic moment. For Minjee Lee, who captured her second career major title with relative ease at the U.S. Women's Open on Sunday, that proved to be the case since the 26-year-old Australian’s winning moment wound up happening more than 24 hours earlier. Indeed, it came on Saturday afternoon, when a string of four straight birdies on Nos. 9 through 12 at Pine Needles, plus two bogeys from Mina Harigae, turned a tight leaderboard into a potential rout. At that point, Lee was 13 under and held a four-shot lead on Harigae.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
The Spun

Dustin Johnson Is Now Ineligible For 2 Significant Golf Events

Dustin Johnson resigned from the PGA Tour after joining LIV Golf. While the 37-year-old still plans on competing in majors, he's now ineligible to participate in the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup. On Tuesday morning, Johnson confirmed his PGA Tour resignation and said it was a difficult decision to give...
GOLF
Field Level Media

Field Level Media

Kirkland, WA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
586K+
Views
ABOUT

Field Level Media features a network of 200+ professional writers and editors providing breaking sports news, analysis and coverage of more than 7,000 annual events.

 https://fieldlevelmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy