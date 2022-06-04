ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Charlie Culberson in left field for Texas on Saturday

By Matthew Lo
numberfire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Rangers utility-man Charlie Culberson is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the...

www.numberfire.com

numberfire.com

Jarren Duran optioned to Triple-A by Red Sox Monday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has been optioned to Triple-A Monday night. Jackie Bradley Jr. is back from a brief paternity leave. As a result, Duran is heading back to Triple-A Worcester. His only spot on the MLB roster will be in the event of an injury going forward.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Update: Tarik Skubal now expected to start for Detroit following weather delay

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal is expected to start Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Skubal was originally scratched due to concerns over the weather for Tuesday's clash with the Pirates. After the start of the game was pushed back to 9:10 PM, he is once again expected to make his scheduled start. Wily Peralta will not start.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Martin Maldonado sitting for Astros on Tuesday

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Maldonado will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jason Castro catching for right-hander Justin Verlander. Castro will bat eighth versus right-hander Chris Flexen and Seattle. numberFire's models project Castro for 7.9...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Houston's Jose Siri batting ninth on Tuesday

Houston Astros outfielder Jose Siri is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Siri will start in center field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Chris Flexen and the Mariners. Chas McCormick returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Siri for 8.5 FanDuel points on...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Monday's Rangers-Guardians game postponed due to inclement weather

Monday night's game between the Texas Rangers and Cleveland Guardians has been postponed due to inclement weather. It was a fast-developing situation in Cleveland. Less than 10 minutes after it was announced the game would begin in a rain delay, the game was officially called off. The teams will have a single doubleheader starting at 3:10 p.m. ET Tuesday, June 7th.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Brewers' Keston Hiura sitting on Tuesday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Keston Hiura is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Hiura will move to the bench on Tuesday with Hunter Renfroe starting in right field. Renfroe will bat fifth versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. numberFire's models project Renfroe 9.8 FanDuel...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Jason Castro catching for Houston on Tuesday

Houston Astros catcher Jason Castro is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Castro will catch for right-hander Justin Verlander on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Chris Flexen and the Mariners. Martin Maldonado moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Castro for 7.9 FanDuel points...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Cardinals' Yadier Molina sitting on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Molina will move to the bench on Wednesday with Andrew Knizner catching for left-hander Packy Naughton. Knizner will bat ninth versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. numberFire's models project...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Jace Peterson operating third base on Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is batting sixth in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Peterson will man the hot corner after Pablo Reyes was optioned to Triple-A Nashville. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Aaron Nola, our models project Peterson to score 10.3 FanDuel points at the salary...
numberfire.com

Mariners' Abraham Toro batting seventh on Tuesday

Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Toro will start in the designated hitter role on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Justin Verlander and Houston. Dylan Moore returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Toro for 8.0 FanDuel points...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Giants' Joc Pederson batting fourth on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Pederson will start in left field on Tuesday and bat fourth versus right-hander German Marquez and the Rockies. Austin Slater returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Pederson for 10.9 FanDuel points...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Mitch Garver on Minnesota bench Tuesday in Game 1

Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Garver has taken over as the Twins' everyday designated hitter since returning from the injured list last month, but he's getting a breather for the front end of Tuesday's doubleheader. Corey Seager is in the DH role for Game 1 while Marcus Semien is at shortstop and Ezequiel Duran plays second base. Andy Ibanez, who was called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, is starting on third base and batting ninth. Garver figures to return for Game 2.
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Red Sox starting Bobby Dalbec at first base on Tuesday

Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is starting in Tuesday's game against Los Angeles Angels. Dalbec will take over at first base after Franchy Cordeo was given a breather on the road. numberFire's models project Dalbec to score 10.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Steele Walker starting Wednesday for Rangers

Texas Rangers outfielder Steele Walker is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. Walker is replacing Charlie Culberson in left field and hitting eighth. He hit his first MLB home run in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader and then went 0-for-1 with a walk as a pinch-hitter in the nightcap.
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Boston's Enrique Hernandez leading off on Tuesday night

Boston Red Sox utility-man Enrique Hernandez is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Hernandez will patrol center field after Jackie Bradley Jr. was left on the bench in Los Angeles. numberFire's models project Hernandez to score 12.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,000.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Houston's Jeremy Pena sitting on Wednesday

Houston Astros infielder Jeremy Pena is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Pena will move to the bench on Wednesday with Aledmys Diaz starting at shortstop. Diaz will bat seventh on Wednesday versus right-hander Logan Gilbert and Seattle. numberFire's models project Diaz for 7.6...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Nick Fortes catching for Miami on Tuesday

Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Fortes will catch for right-hander Edward Cabrera on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Joan Adon and Washington. Jacob Stallings moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Fortes for 8.3 FanDuel points on...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Aledmys Diaz batting seventh for Houston on Wednesday

Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Diaz will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Logan Gilbert and Seattle. Jeremy Pena moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 7.6 FanDuel points on Wednesday. His...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Jose Iglesias batting fifth for Rockies on Tuesday

Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Iglesias will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Carlos Rodon and the Giants. Sam Hilliard returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Iglesias for 6.9 FanDuel points on...
DENVER, CO

