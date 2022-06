Police say the man who was shot by officers in West New York Friday night has died.

The state attorney general's office says officers were responding to a report of a domestic dispute. They say a man fired a gun at the police.

Two officers returned fire.

One of the officers was hit but is expected to survive.

That suspect was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say they found 3 guns near him.

