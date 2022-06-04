Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors Game 2 odds and best bet

Jayson Tatum (0) and the Boston Celtics will try to take a 2-0 series lead over Stephen Curry (30) and the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

If every contest in this NBA Finals is like Game 1, then we are in for a very entertaining, albeit very spread-out series.

Full disclosure, I was on the Warriors for Game 1, and still like them a lot for the series. Boston was impressive, though. The Celtics withstood Steph Curry being on fire early and found a way to catch fire of their own late on the way to an important Game 1 upset. Now they have to do it three more times to get the title.

The Warriors were fascinating in Game 1. They did not play poorly, but when they were playing well, they just couldn't give Boston a knockout punch. Then when Boston started raining three-pointers in the fourth quarter, they could do nothing to stop the momentum.

It says a lot about both sides that even though Boston got the road win and cover in Game 1, oddsmakers have the line right back where it was for the opening game of the series. At the very least, they are not expecting Boston to do it again (or they don't want to get caught with an avalanche of money on Golden State as something like a pick 'em at home).

One thing that may come into play — as we are down to the final series of the season — is how heavy the books are on either side in the futures market. I have not heard much, but that can affect the markets too.

Game info

Boston Celtics (1-0) vs. Golden State Warriors (0-1)

Sunday, June 5, 2022

8 p.m. ET

Chase Center, San Francisco, California

ABC

Betting odds

Celtics +4 (-110), Warriors -4 (-110)

Total: 215.5

Moneyline: Celtics +155, Warriors -175

Best bet

Golden State -4

Per the above, the result of Game 1 has done virtually nothing to the lines for Game 2. I think that makes sense, and I am on Golden State again in Game 2 — even though I am disappointed with the recent result.

In looking at Game 1 from a Warriors' perspective, nothing really went right except for Curry in that first quarter. Draymond Green was terrible, and they got next to nothing from sixth man Jordan Poole. Yet they were still leading heading into the fourth quarter, which might have been their worst quarter of the entire season.

Give full marks to the Celtics for making their shots, but I would be surprised if they shoot like that for a game again in this series, let alone again on the road. Al Horford and Derrick White made a combined 11 three-pointers, and both shot more than 50%.

Their scoring made up for a very "off" night from Jayson Tatum. He should rebound and be back to 20-plus points, but don't underestimate the impact of the defenders the Warriors put on him — Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter and even Andre Iguodala. Tatum had 13 assists, but the best version of the Celtics is not with him as a distributor.

No matter how you evaluate Game 1, it is still hard to get behind a scenario where Boston wins both games on the road to start the series. Yes, the Celtics have had a lot of road success in these playoffs, but that is hard to see. Even the most staunch Celtics supporter who had them winning the whole thing did not have them up 2-0 heading back to Beantown.

I think a little desperation kicks in for Golden State in Game 2. That and a little less success behind the arc for the Celtics, plus a little more normal production all the way around results in a close game won late by the Warriors. I love the Warriors in late-game situations, especially when the contest is close because they have so many closers and shoot the ball well from the free-throw line.

Look for a five-point game so we will have to sweat the number a little.

Score prediction: Golden State 108, Boston 103