Arlington, TX

Sam Huff batting fifth in Rangers' Saturday lineup

By Matthew Lo
numberfire.com
 4 days ago

Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff is starting in Saturday's contest against...

www.numberfire.com

numberfire.com

Jarren Duran optioned to Triple-A by Red Sox Monday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has been optioned to Triple-A Monday night. Jackie Bradley Jr. is back from a brief paternity leave. As a result, Duran is heading back to Triple-A Worcester. His only spot on the MLB roster will be in the event of an injury going forward.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Update: Tarik Skubal now expected to start for Detroit following weather delay

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal is expected to start Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Skubal was originally scratched due to concerns over the weather for Tuesday's clash with the Pirates. After the start of the game was pushed back to 9:10 PM, he is once again expected to make his scheduled start. Wily Peralta will not start.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Martin Maldonado sitting for Astros on Tuesday

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Maldonado will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jason Castro catching for right-hander Justin Verlander. Castro will bat eighth versus right-hander Chris Flexen and Seattle. numberFire's models project Castro for 7.9...
numberfire.com

J.D. Davis sent to Mets' bench on Tuesday

New York Mets infielder J.D. Davis is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Davis will take a break after Pete Alonso was moved to first base and Nick Plummer was named New York's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 70 batted balls this season, Davis has...
numberfire.com

Gary Payton II (elbow) questionable for Warriors' Wednesday Game 3 matchup

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (elbow) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's Game 3 Finals contest against the Boston Celtics. In his Finals' debut this postseason, Payton II registered 24 effective minutes off the bench with an impressive positive 15 +/- mark. Expect the 29-year old to play a similar second unit role against a Boston team allowing 17.2 opposing points off turnovers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Ryan McMahon sitting for Colorado on Tuesday

Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. McMahon will move to the bench on Tuesday with Elehuris Montero starting at third base. Montero will bat seventh versus left-hander Carlos Rodon and the Giants. numberFire's models project Montero for...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Brewers' Keston Hiura sitting on Tuesday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Keston Hiura is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Hiura will move to the bench on Tuesday with Hunter Renfroe starting in right field. Renfroe will bat fifth versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. numberFire's models project Renfroe 9.8 FanDuel...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Jason Castro catching for Houston on Tuesday

Houston Astros catcher Jason Castro is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Castro will catch for right-hander Justin Verlander on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Chris Flexen and the Mariners. Martin Maldonado moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Castro for 7.9 FanDuel points...
Person
Marco Gonzales
numberfire.com

Houston's Jose Siri batting ninth on Tuesday

Houston Astros outfielder Jose Siri is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Siri will start in center field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Chris Flexen and the Mariners. Chas McCormick returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Siri for 8.5 FanDuel points on...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Cardinals' Yadier Molina sitting on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Molina will move to the bench on Wednesday with Andrew Knizner catching for left-hander Packy Naughton. Knizner will bat ninth versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. numberFire's models project...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Mariners' Abraham Toro batting seventh on Tuesday

Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Toro will start in the designated hitter role on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Justin Verlander and Houston. Dylan Moore returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Toro for 8.0 FanDuel points...
SEATTLE, WA
#The Seattle Mariners#Fanduel
numberfire.com

Steele Walker starting Wednesday for Rangers

Texas Rangers outfielder Steele Walker is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. Walker is replacing Charlie Culberson in left field and hitting eighth. He hit his first MLB home run in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader and then went 0-for-1 with a walk as a pinch-hitter in the nightcap.
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Jace Peterson operating third base on Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is batting sixth in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Peterson will man the hot corner after Pablo Reyes was optioned to Triple-A Nashville. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Aaron Nola, our models project Peterson to score 10.3 FanDuel points at the salary...
numberfire.com

Mitch Garver on Minnesota bench Tuesday in Game 1

Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Garver has taken over as the Twins' everyday designated hitter since returning from the injured list last month, but he's getting a breather for the front end of Tuesday's doubleheader. Corey Seager is in the DH role for Game 1 while Marcus Semien is at shortstop and Ezequiel Duran plays second base. Andy Ibanez, who was called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, is starting on third base and batting ninth. Garver figures to return for Game 2.
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Aledmys Diaz batting seventh for Houston on Wednesday

Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Diaz will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Logan Gilbert and Seattle. Jeremy Pena moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 7.6 FanDuel points on Wednesday. His...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Warriors' Andre Iguodala (knee) questionable on Wednesday

Golden State Warriors guard / forward Andre Iguodala (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's Finals Game 3 contest against the Boston Celtics. Iguodala's status is currently unknown after the veteran was unable to play in Game 2 with a knee ailment. Expect Nemanja Bjelica to see more minutes off the bench if Iguodala is out.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Martin Maldonado catching for Houston on Wednesday

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Maldonado will catch for right-hander Jose Urquidy on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Logan Gilbert and Seattle. Jason Castro returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maldonado for 6.3 FanDuel points on...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Jose Iglesias batting fifth for Rockies on Tuesday

Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Iglesias will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Carlos Rodon and the Giants. Sam Hilliard returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Iglesias for 6.9 FanDuel points on...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Arizona's Jordan Luplow batting sixth on Tuesday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Luplow will start in right field on Tuesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Graham Ashcraft and the Reds. Alek Thomas moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Luplow for 12.5 FanDuel points on...

