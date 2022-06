A 32-year-old Manitowoc Man was taken into custody after he broke into a home armed with a gun, prompting a SWAT operation. The incident began shortly after 2 a.m. on Tuesday when Manitowoc Police received reports of a man outside the caller’s home in the 2000 block of Johnston Drive. The caller told police that the man was armed with a gun and trying to break into the home. The suspect was known to the caller, who described the man to Police. As they approached, multiple shots could be heard from outside the home, and as officers continued toward the home, the suspect broke in.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO