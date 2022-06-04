ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Historic Westside Legacy Park inductions celebrate leaders, education

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You remember your teachers, and some of the Black community’s most revered educators were honored Saturday at the Historic Westside Legacy Park.

A ceremony to induct 20 new honorees on plaques at the park honored political leaders, doctors and clergy, but teachers were the common thread. During photo sessions, former students and colleagues were welcomed to join group pictures to commemorate the event — small reunions that came with smiles and hugs.

Educators including Dr. Linda Young, Ruby Collins, Eva Simmons and Henry Moore, Sr., were among the honorees. Community activist Marzette Lewis, a strong voice for equal rights and education who died March 14, was recognized and her family took part in the ceremony.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24etb6_0g0dmqkd00
    The plaques honoring 20 new inductees at the Historic Westside Legacy Park induction ceremony on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L0Q29_0g0dmqkd00
    Dr. Anthony and Diane Pollard at the Historic Westside Legacy Park induction ceremony on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T0XYm_0g0dmqkd00
    The family of Claude and Stella Parson at the Historic Westside Legacy Park induction ceremony on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ygyvi_0g0dmqkd00
    Cranford Crawford, Jr. at the Historic Westside Legacy Park induction ceremony on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40knTO_0g0dmqkd00
    The family of David and Marcia Washington at the Historic Westside Legacy Park induction ceremony on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NTahJ_0g0dmqkd00
    The family of Eva Simmons at the Historic Westside Legacy Park induction ceremony on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DcUGc_0g0dmqkd00
    Harvey Munford at the Historic Westside Legacy Park induction ceremony on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VFLvg_0g0dmqkd00
    The family of Henry J. Moore, Sr. at the Historic Westside Legacy Park induction ceremony on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ssrmK_0g0dmqkd00
    Ida Gaines and family at the Historic Westside Legacy Park induction ceremony on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VSbxu_0g0dmqkd00
    John Edmond at the Historic Westside Legacy Park induction ceremony on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0voIAq_0g0dmqkd00
    Dr. Linda Young with family, former students and colleagues at the Historic Westside Legacy Park induction ceremony on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YSzqv_0g0dmqkd00
    The family of Louis Conner, Sr. at the Historic Westside Legacy Park induction ceremony on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pWabh_0g0dmqkd00
    The family of Marzette Lewis at the Historic Westside Legacy Park induction ceremony on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KGwo0_0g0dmqkd00
    Roosevelt Toston at the Historic Westside Legacy Park induction ceremony on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aC9Qi_0g0dmqkd00
    Eugene and Ruby Collins at the Historic Westside Legacy Park induction ceremony on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xfYI7_0g0dmqkd00
    The family of Odis “Tyrone” Thompson at the Historic Westside Legacy Park induction ceremony on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oMgBy_0g0dmqkd00
    William McCurdy, Sr. with family at the Historic Westside Legacy Park induction ceremony on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wRnxq_0g0dmqkd00
    Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II, left, with his father at the Historic Westside Legacy Park induction ceremony on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UMQ8k_0g0dmqkd00
    The plaques honoring 20 new inductees at the Historic Westside Legacy Park induction ceremony on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z6uOy_0g0dmqkd00
    The plaques honoring 20 new inductees at the Historic Westside Legacy Park induction ceremony on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

The 20 new inductees join the original 36 from 2021, all honored with plaques on display at the park at 1600 Mount Mariah Drive, just southwest of Lake Mead Boulevard and Martin Luther King Boulevard:

  • Q. B. Bush
  • Rev. Donald Maurice Clark
  • Eugene and Ruby Collins
  • Louis Conner, Sr.
  • Cranford Crawford, Jr.
  • John Edmond
  • Ida Gaines
  • Marzette Lewis
  • Dr. Beverly Mathis
  • William McCurdy, Sr.
  • Henry J. Moore, Sr.
  • Harvey Munford
  • Claude and Stella Parson
  • Dr. Anthony and Diane Pollard
  • Eva Simmons
  • Dr. Lonnie Sisson
  • Odis “Tyrone” Thompson
  • Roosevelt Toston
  • David and Marcia Washington
  • Dr. Linda E. Young

Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear and Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II delivered opening remarks. U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford also spoke at the event.

20 trailblazers to be inducted at Historic Westside Legacy Park on Saturday

McCurdy’s father, a former Las Vegas Township constable and political consultant, was inducted Saturday. He s currently a Parks & Recreation Advisory Commission member.

“Really, there are no words that can explain the feeling of being able to have my dad here with us while we honor him,” McCurdy II said. “We often hear, ‘Give them their roses while they’re with us,’ and I’m so thankful that he was able to get his roses. I’m so thankful For all the other honorees who have blazed the trail, for myself, to continue to carry that baton forward. And I’m just so proud of my dad for all that he’s accomplished in his life. It’s a beautiful occasion, a beautiful day. The weather’s great, and it’s been a beautiful ceremony.”

McCurdy Sr. vowed to continue his work to revitalize the Westside.

The ceremony was emotional on many levels — the joy of reunions, the pride of community and the loss of those who weren’t alive to receive their honors.

China Hudson of the West Las Vegas Arts Center offered an inspiring reading during the event:

Today, we honor the leaders, the activists, the ones who stood, the ones who dared, the ones who stared obstacles and oppression in the face and said, ‘No.’

The ones who gave us hope. The few who held the line. Our elders whose shoulders are wide, their backs carried the weight. their hearts are full of love for this community. They are our mothers, the fathers, our aunts, our uncles. They are the best of the West.

The ones who would knuck if you buck, the ones who stuck out their necks for us all. The ones who are not to be played with when it comes to the 8, the 9, the 1 or the 6. Your names are now etched in stone. Your names will be carried on. We are grateful for you: Our leaders, our activists, our mothers, our fathers, our aunts, our uncles, our best. This day belongs to you.

The roots that you have planted are deeper than any tree. And today, you will see that you are now historic. Historic in our hearts, historic in our minds. We, the West side, are now full of pride because of you. As we honor truth, as we honor love, as we honor courage, today we honor you: The legacy.

China Hudson, West Las Vegas Arts Center
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 2

Related
8 News Now

Salvation Army offers only LGBTQ+ shelter in southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Salvation Army Southern Nevada reminds the public during Pride Month that it currently offers the only Safety Dorm for LGBTQ+ individuals in southern Nevada. The shelter is free and offers services like laundry, showers, hygiene kits, clothing, and bus passes. The Safety Dorm provided services for 336 individuals experiencing homelessness […]
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

Welcome to “Charm School”

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Charm School is now in session through August at “Lady Like, A Retro Modern Burlesque Show!” Roqui Theus stopped by the Mosaic Theatre on the strip to get a preview with co-creators, Jaimee Gallego and Summer Soltis, who say you will leave the show entertained and empowered. If you are 18 or older, you […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Boys Town Nevada looking to hire as it expands programs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Boys Town Nevada has a long history in southern Nevada. In the past year, it’s helped more than 6,600 local children struggling at home, at school, or in life. Boys Town is looking to hire people as it grows its program in the Clark County School District. This year, it plans […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Education
Local
Nevada Education
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
lasvegastribune.net

Clark County Commissioners vote to eliminate 7,000 small businesses

Clark County Commissioners vote to eliminate 7,000 small businesses. BCC only care about the millions they receive from Wall St. corporations. On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, the Board of County Commissioners (BCC) chose: 1) to ignore 200 pages of opposing comments from citizens; 2) to violate Nevada State law which encourages private business; 3) to extinguish 7,000 small privately-owned businesses (as short-term rentals are officially labeled by Clark County), while 4) saying nothing about the program of Governor Sisolak to subsidize with taxpayer funds out-of-state businesses he wants to move to Clark County, and 5) to lie blatantly about what those 7,000 businesses actually contribute to the well-being of Las Vegas and its tourist industry.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Horsford
Person
Henry Moore
knpr

More people experiencing homelessness are living in cars around Las Vegas

Las Vegas has always had people experiencing homelessness. Every city has them. But there’s a twist now that we’re seeing throughout Las Vegas: more people living in vehicles. There are reports of more RVs, SUVs and vehicles parked at night along Charleston Boulevard on the way to Red...
8 News Now

28th Annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade is coming back

In Summerlin, The Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade will be making its return for the 28th time. This year's parade will feature 70 entries which include floats, performing groups, pro sports teams, and more. This will be the first full-scale parade since the COVID-19 pandemic and will be grander than ever.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Henry J#Induction#Parks Recreation#West Las Vegas
Fox5 KVVU

State of guns in Nevada, latest regulations in the Silver State

Childcare workers are leaving the daycare and heading to houses, citing better pay and more one-on-one time with children as reasons. Las Vegas sees surge in heat-related injuries during the summer months. Updated: 10 hours ago. Las Vegas is no stranger to triple-digit heat, and with that heat can come...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
8 News Now

Celebrating Love

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Love is in the air! Not only is the Little Vegas Chapel celebrating its expansion it’s also kicking off the grand opening with a special ceremony. Mayor Carolyn Goodman is set to officiate the commitment ceremony between our friend frank Marino and his partner Alex Schecter.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy